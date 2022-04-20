The Federal Supreme Court (STF) sentenced this Wednesday (20.Apr.2022) the federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) for statements against ministers of the Court. The sentence was fixed at 8 years and 9 months in prison, in an initial closed regime. The congressman will not be arrested yet, as it is possible to appeal to the Supreme Court itself. The Court also imposed a fine of BRL 192,500 on the deputy.

The Court ordered the loss of Silveira’s mandate and the suspension of her political rights for the duration of the criminal conviction. The congressman can also appeal on this point.

The vote of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the case, won. The magistrate voted to condemn Silveira for 2 crimes: trying to prevent the free exercise of powers and verbally assaulting and threatening members of the Court. He acquitted the deputy of the charge of inciting animosity between the Supreme Court and the Armed Forces.

The rapporteur was fully accompanied by 8 ministers: Edson Fachin, Roberto Barroso, Rosa Weber, Dias Toffoli, Cármen Lúcia, Ricardo Lewandowski, Gilmar Mendes and Luiz Fux. Nunes Marques diverged, acquitting Silveira. André Mendonça voted to condemn the crime of threatening the ministers, and defined a lesser sentence: 2 years and 4 months.

In his vote, Moraes said that, although the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, there are limits that were exceeded by Silveira. He also stated that the deputy “inflated” the population against the ministers.

“Freedom of expression — and this Court has repeatedly defended this — exists for the expression of contrary, jocular, satire and even erroneous opinions, but not criminal opinions and accusations, hate speech, attacks against the rule of law and the democracy”he said.

“The Constitution does not guarantee freedom of expression as a protective shield for practices of illicit activities, hate speech and speeches against democracy and institutions. This is the limit of the perverted exercise of a non-existent freedom of expression.”declared.

It also stated that the seriousness of the intimidation “gained potential” because the speeches were transmitted over the internet and “widely publicized by the press”.

Nunes Marques disagreed, and voted for acquittal in the crimes imputed to the deputy. For him, although Silveira’s speeches were harsh, they did not put the STF ministers at risk. “As absurd as they are [as declarações]I do not see the commission of a crime”he said.

The magistrate sympathized with other ministers, targets of Silveira’s offenses, and stated that the language used by the congressman was “unfortunate”.

André Mendonça voted to condemn Silveira for the crime of threatening the ministers. It was for the acquittal, however, of the accusations of inciting animosity between the Armed Forces and the STF and of using violence or serious threats to try to prevent the free exercise of Powers. He proposed a sentence of 2 years and 4 months in prison in an open initial regime, but was defeated.

“If, on the one hand, it is possible to affirm as legitimate the desire for the Supreme Court to be replaced by a constitutional court formed only by magistrates who have been elected to public examination, the exhortation that the Supreme Court be invaded and one of its ministers cannot be encompassed in parliamentary activity. physically attacked” he said.

The complaint against the deputy was presented by the PGR on February 17, 2021. The body considered that a video published by the congressman the day before the complaint contains statements that go beyond “the mere verbal excess, as they stir up followers and supporters” against the Supreme Court.

Before the session, Silveira and the deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) tried to enter the plenary to follow the trial. The Court informed congressmen that a Supreme Court ruling in effect allows only the parties’ lawyers to remain on site. The 2 returned to Congress.

The 1st manifestation of the judgment was made by the deputy attorney general of the Republic, Lindôra Araújo. For her, Silveira’s behavior goes beyond the free expression of ideas. She also stated that there was “call to violence”.

“By cursing disqualifying members of the STF, the defendant seeks to reach not only the magistrate’s person, but the institution itself”said the representative of the PGR in the demonstration made on this 4th.

Paulo Faria, Silveira’s lawyer, was the 2nd to speak. In his oral argument, he said that the Supreme Court violated due process and the rights of his client. He also said that the deputy’s preventive detention, decreed by Moraes in February 2021, was illegal.

“During the entire procedural stage of the lawsuit, I would say that 99% was a violation of legal process. Numerous defense manifestations, appeals, requests were summarily rejected with one line, two lines. And it caused this lawyer to be sentenced to pay a fine of R$ 2,000 for appealing”, stated.

I also said that Silveira was just ironic. He cited as an example the statement made by the deputy that Fachin should take a “beating” with a dead cat until the animal “meow”. For the lawyer, this is just a popular saying. Finally, he stated that the deputy was punished for “crime of irony” and for having “issued a review.

The PGR accused the deputy of:

to carry out verbal aggressions and serious threats against ministers of the Supreme Court to favor self-interest (1 to 4 years penalty and fine);

inciting the use of violence and serious threats to try to prevent the free exercise of the Legislative and Judiciary Powers (2 to 6 years penalty);

incite animosity between the Armed Forces and the STF (1 to 4 year sentence).

Here’s the intact of the complaint (7 MB).

Knowing the probable conviction, Silveira tried to take the case from the Supreme Court. He asked to be tried by the Military Justice and for 9 of the 11 ministers to be declared suspects. The exceptions are Nunes Marques and André Mendonça, appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The deputy’s defense also tried to take the trial off the agenda, stating that the Court could not judge the case before analyzing appeals. STF minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the case, rejected on Tuesday (Apr 19) Silveira’s claims, and also set a fine for the congressman’s lawyer, Paulo César Rodrigues de Faria.

On February 16, 2021, Silveira recorded a video in which he cursed several Supreme Court justices. He also makes accusations against members of the Court, such as alleged receipt of money to make decisions.

The speeches cited Edson Fachin, Roberto Barroso, Alexandre de Moraes, Dias Toffoli, Gilmar Mendes and Marco Aurélio. Of the then composition of the Court, only Cármen Lúcia, Nunes Marques, Ricardo Lewandowski and Rosa Weber were not mentioned. Find out more in this report, in which there is a transcript of Silveira’s statements.

The congressman was arrested by order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the case, on the same day the video was published. He spent almost 8 months under house arrest, being monitored by an electronic anklet.

In November 2021, Minister Alexandre de Moraes revoked Silveira’s arrest and determined precautionary measures to be adopted by the congressman, including a ban on the use of social networks and contact with others investigated in the investigation that investigates the existence of an alleged digital militia. .

In March 2022, Moraes ordered Silveira to use the electronic anklet again. He also prohibited the congressman from participating in public events, and only allowed him to leave Petrópolis (RJ), where he lives, to travel to Brasília because of his mandate.

The congressman put on the anklet on March 31. Silveira had refused to install the device the day before. He agreed to place the device after Moraes imposed a fine of R$15,000 per day if the equipment was not fixed. The deputy slept in the Chamber to avoid carrying out the decision.