5/31/2023 – 7:21 PM

The 73-year-old former president is accused of crimes of passive corruption and money laundering. Arrest will not be immediate, since appeal is still possible. He will have to pay a fine and will be banned from exercising public functions. The Federal Supreme Court (STF) decided this Wednesday (05/31) to sentence former president and former senator Fernando Collor to 8 years and 10 months in prison in initial regime closed for crimes of passive corruption and money laundering in a scheme at BR Distribuidora.

Collor, 73 years old, will not be immediately arrested, since his defense can still file an appeal with the STF contesting the conviction. He was also sentenced to a 90-day fine. Each of these days had the value set at five minimum wages at the time of the last facts pointed out in the indictment, in 2014, corrected for inflation. The total may exceed R$ 500 thousand. The former president will also have to pay compensation and will be banned from holding public office.

The STF had already decided on the conviction last week, by eight votes to two. Ministers Gilmar Mendes and Kassio Nunes Marques voted for acquittal. All others were in favor of conviction.

According to the Court, as a former leader of the Brazilian Labor Party (PTB), Collor was responsible for political appointments for BR Distribuidora, a subsidiary of Petrobras, and received R$ 20 million in undue advantages through company contracts. The crimes would have occurred between 2010 and 2014.

For the majority of Supreme Court ministers, the set of evidence corroborates the prosecution’s thesis that, with the help of businessmen Luis Pereira Duarte de Amorim and Pedro Paulo Bergamaschi de Leoni Ramos, Collor received R$ 20 million to irregularly make the state-owned company’s contracts viable. with UTC Engenharia. The two businessmen are also defendants in the lawsuit.

The case’s rapporteur, Minister Edson Fachin, had suggested a sentence of 33 years and 10 months in prison for the former president, who governed the country from 1990 to 1992 before being removed from office amid an impeachment process. After regaining his political rights, Collor was a senator for Alagoas from 2007 to 2023.

What does the defense say?

Collor’s lawyer, Marcelo Bessa, said in a note that “the defense, reaffirming its conviction about the innocence of former President Collor, will wait for the publication of the judgment to present the appropriate appeals”.

During the trial, Bessa asked for the acquittal of her client, claiming that the accusations by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) are based on testimonies of award-winning and no evidence was presented to incriminate the former senator.

Bessa also denied that the former parliamentarian was responsible for appointing the company’s directors. According to him, the whistleblowers accused Collor based on comments from third parties.

“There is no suitable evidence to corroborate this version of the Public Prosecutor’s Office. There is a version posted here, solely and exclusively, by award-winning contributors, who do not say that the collection of these amounts would have anything to do with Collor or with the alleged intermediation of this flagging contract”, he argued.

