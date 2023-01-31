Valdemar Costa Neto said that people close to Bolsonaro had at home minutes similar to those found with Torres

Minister Rosa Weber, president of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), sent, on Monday (30.jan.2023), to the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) a request for investigation against the president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Netofor allegedly destroying coup proposals.

The action is reported by Minister Luiz Fux. However, it was up to Weber to forward it to the PGR, which is customary, as the Court is in recess. Here’s the full of the request to the Public Prosecutor’s Office (120 KB).

The representation was filed by Senator Fabiano Contarato (Rede-ES) on Friday (27.jan), because of statements that Costa Neto gave to the newspaper The globe.

In the interview, the president of the PL stated that people close to the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) had in their homes drafts of the State of Defense decree similar to the one found in the house of the former secretary of public security of the Federal District Anderson Torres.

“That proposal that was in the Minister of Justice’s house, that was in everyone’s house. A lot of people came up to me now and said: ‘Wow, you know I had a similar role at home. imagine if they catch”, said the president of Bolsonaro’s party.

He also said that he hadthe care of shredding” the proposals he received: “I never commented, but I received several proposals. There were people who put [papel] in my pocket, saying it was like removing Lula from the government. Lawyers sent me how to do it using article 142, but everything was outside the law. I was careful to grind. I saw that I had no conditions, and Bolsonaro did not want to do anything outside the law”.

On January 12th, the Federal Police (Federal Police) found in Torres’ house a draft for Bolsonaro to decree a State of Defense at the headquarters of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), in Brasília, before the president’s inauguration Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The objective would be to change the result of the presidential election won by the PT and declare a State of Defense.

In his defense, the former minister said he had a “pile of documents for disposal” is that “very likely” the draft would be there. “Everything would be taken to be shredded in due time”stated in your twitter profile. Read the full minutes on here.

Torres is under arrest, accused by authorities of omission in the episode of the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers on the 8th of January.

Bolsonaro told the TSE on January 19 that draft seized at the Torres house is “apocryphal” and was not found with him. In the document, the former head of the Executive said that there were no concrete acts or indications that he had acted so that “measures supposedly intended by the document were materialized”. Here’s the full (414 KB).