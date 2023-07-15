Minister Roberto Barroso asked for information on the determination of the CPI at the request of the defense of the former director of the PRF

The minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Luís Roberto Barroso gave the CPMI of 8 de Janeiro 48 hours to present information on the breach of bank, tax, telephone and telematic secrecy of the former general director of the PRF (Federal Highway Police) Silvinei Vasques. Here’s the full of the decision (98 KB).

The CPI approved breaches of secrecy in the last session before the recess, on July 11. The request was presented by the deputies Rogerio Correia (PT-MG) and Jandira Feghali (PCdoB-RJ). In the justification, they stated that the PRF operations in the 2022 elections took place because “There was help and funding for this”. Here’s the full of the order (217 KB).

Silvinei Vasques’ defense called the Supreme Court on Friday (July 14) to suspend the measure. They argued that the procedure was elaborate “in total misunderstanding, in a confused session, without debate on the subject, in which the representatives of the CPMI approved what was true violence to the Constitution and to the image and privacy of the petitioner”.

Vasques testified to the CPI on June 20. At the time, he denied that the PRF carried out operations in the Northeast to prevent voters from voting in the 2nd round of the 2022 elections during his tenure at the corporation. He was the 1st heard in the commission that investigates the acts committed on January 8th.

After the testimony of the former director of the PRF, deputy Pastor Henrique Vieira (Psol-RJ) asked the CPI to make a criminal report against him, alleging that he lied about operations in the Northeast. According to the deputy, the Psol bench has data from the Ministry of Justice that show that the number of inspections in the region was greater than that reported by the former PRF.

Vasques stated that the Northeast and North were the regions where there was less inspection by the PRF. Data presented by the Ministry of Justice, however, show that, on October 30, 2022, there were 290 inspection points in the Northeast, the highest number among the 5 regions of the country. The chairman of the committee, Deputy Arthur Maia (União Brasil-BA), determined that Vasques inform his source of the data and that the information be included in the final report of the CPI.