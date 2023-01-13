An outsourced security guard from the STF (Federal Supreme Court) is among the prisoners involved in the extremist acts against the headquarters of the Three Powers last Sunday (8.jan.2023).

The name of Josenaldo Batista Alves, 48, appears on the list of prisoners released by Seape-DF (Secretary of State for Penitentiary Administration of the Federal District). The official was arrested on Sunday (8.jan).

Josenaldo works at the company Zepim Security and Surveillance, which provides services in various public bodies. To Power360the company’s human resources sector confirmed that the man is one of its employees, but did not respond when asked if he was on duty on the day of the invasion.

In a note, the STF said it had no information about the man’s participation in acts of vandalism within the Court. Investigations into the case are investigating whether Josenaldo passed on sensitive information to the protesters who may have “weakened security”of the court building.

Zepim Security and Surveillance was notified of the incident and the man “He will answer for his actions in accordance with due process of law.”

Here is the full statement released by the Supreme Court:

“An outsourced security guard from the STF was arrested last Sunday (January 8) due to acts of vandalism. However, the STF still does not have information on whether he participated in actions within the court.

“The outsourced company was notified of the incident, and the STF is investigating whether the security guard passed on sensitive information that may have weakened security. Investigations are ongoing, and he will answer for his actions in accordance with due process of law.”