Action was blocked after minister André Mendonça requested a review in September; trial will be in the virtual plenary
O STF (Supreme Federal Court) scheduled for February the trial of an action that will decide on the rules for creating new medical courses in Brazil. The agenda had been stuck since minister André Mendonça asked for a review (more time for analysis), in September 2023.
The judgment of ADC (Declaratory Action of Constitutionality) 81 it will be in the virtual plenary, where ministers only cast their votes in the system, from February 9th to 20th. The score is tied 2 votes to 2.
Minister Luiz Fux accompanied the rapporteur, Gilmar Mendes. Edson Fachin and retired minister Rosa Weber disagreed with the rapporteur.
In a preliminary decision from August 2023, Mendes determined that new vacancies for medical courses in private institutions can only be created if they meet the requirements stipulated by the More Doctors Law (More Doctors Law).12,871 of 2013).
The injunction includes the carrying out of a public call, a type of selection that identifies which places are most lacking professionals. Read the complete of the decision (PDF – 369 kB).
The rule was already included in the More Doctors Law and was reinforced by an ordinance from the MEC (Ministry of Education) in April. Mendes understood that the requirement is constitutional and that it must be fulfilled, something that was contested by representatives of educational institutions.
According to the provisional decision, new medical courses “already installed” per “force of judicial decisions that dispensed with the public call and imposed the analysis of the procedure for opening a medical course or expanding places in existing courses” will not be affected.
UNDERSTAND THE LEGAL DISPUTE
O Power360 prepared a history to explain the case in 9 points:
- 1 – In 2013, the More Doctors Law established that the government would adopt as a public policy to prioritize the opening of medical course vacancies in regions with a lower concentration of doctors per inhabitant. The program sought to take professionals to places in the interior of Brazil with a shortage of doctors.
- two – From 2013 to 2021 (last year with available data), the number of freshmen in medicine courses more than doubled: it went from 18,960 for 43,286.
- 3 – After the 2013 law, the concentration of students in the largest cities it fell.
- 4 – With the increase in the number of doctors and criticism of the low quality of some private colleges, the government Michel Temer (MDB), in 2018, instituted a moratorium (complete – 353 KB). He banned new vacancies for medical courses for 5 years. The moratorium determined that during this interval there would be an evaluation of public policy.
- 5 – Over the years and delays in starting the evaluation, some colleges began to file injunctions in court asking for the creation or expansion of the number of places on medical courses. They argue that the government is restricting private initiative.
- 6 – Court decisions granted more than 1,000 vacancies in injunctions. There was a legal rush of colleges asking to increase the offering. Survey of Anup (National Association of Private Universities) estimates that if all requests were granted, 20,000 new vacancies would be created.
- 7 – By granting injunctions, judges allow new vacancies to be created in any city. Thus, colleges that go to court are now able to open courses in regions where there are already many doctors, which goes against the spirit of the More Doctors Law of 2013. Educational groups that had invested for years in opening courses in regions with fewer populated areas (and of less commercial interest) start to feel harmed.
- 8 – In June 2022, an action filed by the Anup in the STF requests that the constitutionality of the More Doctors Law be confirmed. Therefore, it would not be possible to open places in medical courses with injunctions that ignored the requirements of the public call. The process, which is still ongoing, blocks the opening of vacancies through injunctions.
- 9 – On April 5, 2023, are over the effects of the moratorium. The Lula government publishes a new ordinance the following day. The new document allows the opening of medical courses, but reinforces the location criteria set out in the More Doctors Law.
