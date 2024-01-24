Action was blocked after minister André Mendonça requested a review in September; trial will be in the virtual plenary

O STF (Supreme Federal Court) scheduled for February the trial of an action that will decide on the rules for creating new medical courses in Brazil. The agenda had been stuck since minister André Mendonça asked for a review (more time for analysis), in September 2023.

The judgment of ADC (Declaratory Action of Constitutionality) 81 it will be in the virtual plenary, where ministers only cast their votes in the system, from February 9th to 20th. The score is tied 2 votes to 2.

Minister Luiz Fux accompanied the rapporteur, Gilmar Mendes. Edson Fachin and retired minister Rosa Weber disagreed with the rapporteur.

In a preliminary decision from August 2023, Mendes determined that new vacancies for medical courses in private institutions can only be created if they meet the requirements stipulated by the More Doctors Law (More Doctors Law).12,871 of 2013).

The injunction includes the carrying out of a public call, a type of selection that identifies which places are most lacking professionals. Read the complete of the decision (PDF – 369 kB).

The rule was already included in the More Doctors Law and was reinforced by an ordinance from the MEC (Ministry of Education) in April. Mendes understood that the requirement is constitutional and that it must be fulfilled, something that was contested by representatives of educational institutions.

According to the provisional decision, new medical courses “already installed” per “force of judicial decisions that dispensed with the public call and imposed the analysis of the procedure for opening a medical course or expanding places in existing courses” will not be affected.

UNDERSTAND THE LEGAL DISPUTE

O Power360 prepared a history to explain the case in 9 points:

1 – In 2013, the More Doctors Law established that the government would adopt as a public policy to prioritize the opening of medical course vacancies in regions with a lower concentration of doctors per inhabitant. The program sought to take professionals to places in the interior of Brazil with a shortage of doctors.

3 – After the 2013 law, the concentration of students in the largest cities it fell.