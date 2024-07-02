The first meeting, mediated by Gilmar Mendes, will be held on August 5; the others should continue until December 18.

Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), scheduled August 5th as the start of the work of the conciliation commission that will deal with actions involving the time frame for the demarcation of indigenous lands.

In April, the minister denied a request to suspend Congress’s decision to validate the time frame and determined that the issue should be discussed in advance during conciliation hearings. The meetings are scheduled to continue until December 18.

Mendes also set the number of representatives that Congress and entities that work to protect indigenous people will have on the committee. APIB (Articulation of Indigenous Peoples) will have 6 representatives.

The Chamber of Deputies and the Senate will each have three members. The federal government will have four, who must be appointed by the AGU (Attorney General’s Office), the Ministries of Justice and Public Security and Indigenous Peoples, in addition to Funai (National Foundation for Indigenous Peoples).

The states will have two members, who will be appointed by the Governors’ Forum and the Conpeg (National College of State Attorneys). The municipalities will have to appoint a representative based on consensus between the CNM (National Confederation of Municipalities) and the FNP (National Front of Mayors).

Gilmar Mendes is the rapporteur for the actions filed by PL, PP and Republicanos to maintain the validity of the bill that recognized the milestone and for processes in which entities representing indigenous people and government parties contest its constitutionality.

The thesis determines that indigenous people only have the right to lands that were in their possession on October 5, 1988, the date of the promulgation of the Federal Constitution, or that were under legal dispute at the time.

In December 2023, the National Congress overturned President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s (PT) veto of the bill that validated the framework. In September, before the congressmen’s decision, the Supreme Court ruled against the framework. The Court’s decision was taken into account by the legal team at the Planalto Palace to justify the presidential veto.

With information from Brazil Agency.