Court authorizes judges to determine the retention of documents to comply with a court order

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) decided this Thursday (9.Feb.2023) that the article of the Code of Civil Procedure that authorizes the judge to determine coercive measures to comply with a court order, such as the seizure of a driver’s license (Carteira Nacional de Driver’s License) and passport, suspension of the right to drive and banning participation in public tenders.

With the decision, ADI (Direct Action of Unconstitutionality) 5941, presented by the PT, which questioned the validity of Article 139, item 6, of the Code of Civil Procedure, was rejected. The party claimed that compliance with court decisions should not override the fundamental rights of citizens.

In his vote, the rapporteur for the action, Minister Luiz Fux, argued that the measures provided for in the article do not mean “excessive judicial discretion”.

According to the magistrate, when applying the measures, the judge must observe proportionality and execute the offender in a less serious way.

Edson Fachin, on the other hand, partially disagreed with the rapporteur’s vote, because the legislation allows the application of measures in the case of action involving payment of debts.

In the minister’s assessment, the debtor cannot have freedom and rights restricted because of unpaid debts, except in the case of the maintenance debtor.

The trial started on Wednesday (Feb 8) and concluded on Thursday (Feb 9).

With information from Brazil Agency.