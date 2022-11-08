(Corrects title and text to clarify that STF does not rule out secret budget judgment this year)

by Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Federal Supreme Court (STF) will wait for political negotiations before ruling on the legality of the so-called secret budget, a form of billionaire transfers that gives Congress more power in the distribution of budget resources, with a lower degree of transparency. .

The president of the STF and rapporteur of the case, Rosa Weber, will wait for the negotiations after leaders in Parliament indicate a willingness to seek political solutions to the impasse after the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the polls, but the process could be guided later this year. , according to a source familiar with the matter.

Lula was a critic during the secret budget campaign, a mechanism that empowered the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), with whom the future president now has to talk.

At this moment, Lira can either negotiate a political solution to the rapporteur’s amendments or RP-9 – the technical name given to the secret budget – as well as a path to the so-called PEC for the Transition, one of the proposals of the future Lula government to make campaign promises possible. Lula and the continuity of the Auxílio Brasil of 600 reais next year.

The PEC, a proposed amendment to the Constitution, would require an articulation by Lira to promote and approve it in record time this year.

The president of the Chamber supported the defeated president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during the elections, ostensibly campaigning for him. But, in a sign of relaxation, it was the first federal official in Brasília to publicly support Lula’s victory on October 30th.

Lula and Lira will meet this Tuesday. Allies on both sides have given indications that the PT would not object to a reelection of the deputy to the command of the Chamber.

These are signs of approximation after, during the campaign, the PT had said that he would work to end the secret budget, to which Lira replied that “under no circumstances” would Congress accept this.

The 2023 budget proposal provides for 19.4 billion reais in rapporteur amendments, half of the amounts reserved for parliamentary amendments in general.

Before the election, the expectation in the STF was that Rosa Weber would put on trial a lawsuit filed by the PSOL that intended to end the so-called secret budget by the end of the year, according to two sources said in recent months.

For now, however, the process that questions the mechanism has not yet entered the agenda of trials scheduled for the next two months, according to the source with knowledge of the matter.

If there is no political solution to the impasse even before the analysis of the case by the plenary session, the STF can judge the process with a few paths on the horizon: completely end the case, maintain it or even give an interpretation in accordance with the Constitution, being able to , for example, requiring Congress to take steps to increase transparency and public oversight of these resources.

A negotiated way out of the secret budget was suggested by Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), in an interview after the announcement of Lula’s victory for the TSE. At the time, Pacheco defended a sewing of the actors involved to resolve this impasse.

“We can have a great deal of alignment with the institutions. I think it’s entirely possible for us to find a common sense of alignment,” he said.