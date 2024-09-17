Aníbal Gomes and Luiz Carlos Batista Sá were convicted in 2020 for an alleged scheme at Petrobras

THE STF (Federal Supreme Court) must judge this Tuesday (September 17, 2024) appeals against the convictions of former federal deputy Aníbal Gomes (PSDB) for passive corruption and money laundering and of engineer Luiz Carlos Batista Sá for money laundering in an alleged scheme involving Petrobras.

The analysis of the case, which is being handled by the Court’s 2nd Panel, was halted after a request for more time for analysis by the dean, Gilmar Mendes. The group also includes Edson Fachin (president), Dias Toffoli, Nunes Marques and André Mendonça.

Two declaratory appeals filed in the same case by the convicted individuals were entered on the agenda. The sentence imposed on Aníbal, in 2020, was 13 years, 1 month and 10 days of imprisonment, in a closed regime. For Sá, the sentence was 6 years, 11 months and 10 days of imprisonment.

The two were also ordered to pay, jointly and severally, more than R$6 million for collective moral damages.

The accusation against both came from PGR (Attorney General’s Office), in 2008. According to the agency, Gomes had allegedly received undue advantage from a law firm to work with the state-owned company’s member to conclude an out-of-court settlement.

The office represented pilotage companies, a service that ensures ships enter and leave ports safely.

According to the accusations, the agreement involved the sum of R$69 million, of which R$3 million would be delivered to Gomes and Sá through the structure of another law firm.

The PGR also stated that, with the purpose of hiding the movement of values, Sá would have simulated the purchase of a rural property of approximately 2,500 hectares in Tocantins to, later, transfer “most of that amount” to people linked to the former deputy and, “in greater proportion”to Hannibal himself.

In 2016, still under the reporting of Minister Teori Zavascki, who died in a plane crash in 2017, the 2nd Panel accepted the complaint in full. In the records, Petrobras, which was admitted in the course of the proceedings as an assistant to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, stated that “complete agreement” with the final allegations of the PGR.