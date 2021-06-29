The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Rosa Weber forwarded to the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) the crime report filed by senators of the CPI of Covid who request the opening of an inquiry against President Jair Bolsonaro for alleged malfeasance in the case involving the purchase of the Covaxin vaccine. Rosa was selected as the rapporteur of the case at the Court.

The piece signed by senators Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), vice president of the CPI of Covid, Fabiano Contarato (Rede-ES) and Jorge Kajuru (Podemos-GO) argues that Bolsonaro committed a crime of malfeasance by not ordering the Federal Police to investigate of possible irregularities reported by federal deputy Luis Miranda (DEM-DF) and his brother servant of the Ministry of Health in the purchase of Covaxin.

The Miranda brothers testified at the CPI last Friday and said they had alerted the president to the alleged corruption case. The two involved the government leader in the Chamber, Deputy Ricardo Barros (Progressistas-PR) in what Bolsonaro would have called a “roll” in the portfolio.

The news-crime also asks the President of the Republic to respond within 48 hours if he was informed of the denunciations made by the Miranda brothers. According to the law, if communicated, Bolsonaro would have to have requested the opening of an investigation after hearing the suspicions, under penalty of committing a crime of malfeasance.

Now, the manifestation about the crime-news falls to the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras. as showed the State Column, Aras finds himself in a tight-fitting skirt. While he wants to be reappointed to the position at the hands of the president, he has little room to shelve the request to open an inquiry. In the reading of congressmen, there are already enough elements to typify the crime of malfeasance and there would be no reason for Aras to wait for more evidence.

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach