With a tight score, the Second Panel of the Federal Supreme Court decided to revoke the preventive detention decreed against the former governor of Rio Sérgio Cabral in the process in which he was sentenced by the then judge Sérgio Moro to 14 years and two months in prison for alleged bribes in the works of the Rio de Janeiro Petrochemical Complex. Dean Gilmar Mendes gave the deciding vote in the case, following the understanding that there is ‘excessive time’ in the measure.

With the decision, the defense’s expectation is that the ex-governor will be able to leave Bangú 8 prison. The ex-governor’s lawyers say that he should remain at home. Cabral was the last politician arrested in Lava Jato – he has been in custody since November 2016 and is the target of sentences totaling more than 430 years in prison.

In November, the judges of the 5th Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro revoked two other arrest warrants against the former representative in the midst of proceedings regarding the alleged payment of bribes to former prosecutor Cláudio Lopes.

Gilmar followed the position of ministers André Mendonça and Ricardo Lewandowski. The latter presented the dissenting vote that ended up winning. The understanding of the ministers is that there would be ‘excessive term’ in the prison without an end date of the former governor of Rio. Mendonça, for example, highlighted the ‘long period’ that has elapsed since Cabral’s arrest, in addition to the ‘significant change in circumstances’ of the case.

“It is not, therefore, a question of acquitting the former Governor of Rio de Janeiro for the crimes imputed in criminal action No. . It is just a question of stating that, in a Democratic State of Law, no Brazilian citizen, no matter how serious the accusations that weigh in his disfavor, can remain indefinitely subjected to extreme criminal procedural measures, such as precautionary arrest”, wrote Gilmar in your vote.

The rapporteur, Edson Fachin, and minister Kassio Nunes Marques were defeated. The first understands that the ‘indispensability’ of Cabral’s arrest is linked to the concrete gravity of the conducts imputed to the former representative and to the ‘risk of criminal repetition’. In the magistrate’s assessment, it does not make ‘any sense, at the current stage of the criminal action in which we are close to the final and unappealable decision of the conviction and the fundamentals of preventive custody remain’, to release the former governor.

The decision was handed down during a trial in the virtual plenary – a tool that allows ministers to cast their votes remotely. The analysis of the case began last Friday, 9.

At the same time, the members of the 2nd Panel are analysing, also on trial in the virtual plenary, another habeas corpus, which would have a large-scale impact on the action in which Cabral was convicted. In this, even before Gilmar presented his vote, a majority had already been formed in order to impose a defeat on Cabral.

In the process in question, the defense of the former governor asked the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to declare the incompetence of the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba in the criminal action opened against him from the investigations of Operation Lava Jato for alleged bribes in the Complexo works. Petrochemical of Rio de Janeiro.

Ministers André Mendonça and Kassio Nunes Marques followed the understanding of the rapporteur, Edson Fachin, that the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba has competence in the case of alleged bribes in the works of Comperj.

Minister Ricardo Lewandowski was defeated, who defended the referral of the case to the Federal Court, with the annulment of all decisions rendered in the action, since the order that placed Cabral in the dock – overturning the conviction imposed on the former governor by Moro.

WITH THE WORD, CABRAL’S DEFENSE

The Federal Supreme Court recognized the illegality of keeping former governor Sérgio Cabral in prison and ordered him to await the outcome. The defense represented by lawyers Daniel Bialski, Bruno Borrangine, Patricia Proetti and Anna Júlia Menezes clarifies that he will remain under house arrest pending the conclusion of the other criminal actions and trusts in a fair solution aimed at recognizing his innocence and a series of existing nullities in the other processes to which it responds.