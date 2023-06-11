Estadão Contenti

06/11/2023 – 10:46 am

Justices Gilmar Mendes and Cármen Lúcia, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), reversed the score in the judgment that discusses the incidence of PIS and Cofins on financial income. Previously tied with the votes of Dias Toffoli and Ricardo Lewandowski (retired), now the scoreboard has three unfavorable votes for banks and other financial institutions. The trial ends tomorrow, 12, in the virtual plenary.

Mendes and Cármen Lúcia accompanied the vote of Minister Dias Toffoli, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), who voted in favor of the Union and opened the divergence in relation to the vote of the rapporteur, Minister Ricardo Lewandowski. The process will impact banks, securities brokerages, credit unions and insurance companies.

In the understanding of the Union – adopted by Toffoli, Mendes and Cármen Lúcia – PIS/Cofins must be levied on all business activity, because social security is financed not only by billing, but also by companies’ revenue. Ministers understand that the concept of revenue is broader than the concept of billing, encompassing non-operating gross revenue.

For the rapporteur, Lewandowski, who accepted the thesis of the banks, only gross revenues (from the sale of products and services) can form the basis of taxes. In other words, federal taxes can only be levied on revenue from the main activity. To reach this conclusion, the rapporteur considered the concepts of “revenue” and “revenue” to be synonymous. “Financial institutions offer products or services, whose revenues are part of the billing concept”, said the minister, in his vote.

Impact

The action can yield billions for the Union, withdrawn from the banks, if the score remains favorable to the government, as it is now. According to the Ministry of Finance, the collection estimate is R$ 115 billion. The calculation was based on the last five years of collection and considers all taxpayers, without making a distinction between those who have filed lawsuits or not.

The Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) estimates a loss of R$ 12 billion. The value considers only the cases in judicial dispute of the following banks: Bank Of America, BNP Paribas, Bradesco, BTG Pactual, Daycoval, GMAC, Itaú Unibanco, Mercantil do Brasil and Santander. According to Febraban, six of the 15 largest banks joined the Refis (Tax Recovery Program) or do not have the thesis under discussion in court, which is why they are included in the survey: Banco do Brasil, Banrisul, Caixa, Citibank, Safra and Votorantim.

The process reached the Supreme Court in 2010 and began to be judged in December last year. As it has general repercussions, the sentence is valid for all similar actions in Justice and in the Administrative. There are, in all, 65 processes related to this one that are paralyzed in the Supreme Court, waiting for the result of this case.
























