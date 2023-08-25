If the charge prevails, the default will be a deduction from the salary of all workers, unionized or not.

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) scheduled for Thursday (24.Aug.2023) the trial of the union tax. will be held in virtual plenaryfrom September 1 to 11, 2023. The case was suspended until June 23, after Minister Alexandre de Moraes requested a review, on April 21.

Ministers Gilmar Mendes, Roberto Barroso and Cármen Lúcia have already voted. The score is 3-0 in favor of levying the tax.

The union tax had been extinguished in 2017 after the approval of the labor reform. The contribution had been in force since 1940 and was deducted from the worker’s remuneration once a year, in the amount of 1 normal working day. Today, people have the option to contribute if they wish.

Before the new CLT rules came into effect, revenue reached R$ 3 billion for unions, federations, confederations and centrals. It dropped to BRL 65.6 million in 2021. In the 1st half of 2022, it was BRL 53.6 million.

There is no way to know how much these entities will earn, but this is the possible amount that they should try to recover after the losses imposed by the reform of the then president Michel Temer (MDB).

Main trade union central, the CUT (Central Única dos Trabalhadores) received BRL 62.2 million in 2017. It totaled BRL 225.2 thousand in the first 6 months of 2022. Other entities also recorded a sharp drop in collection.

Read more about union tax:

WHAT IS AT STAKE

Signaling a change in the STF’s understanding of the collection of union dues will impose a change in the relationship between non-unionized workers and unions. If the Court’s judgment ends in favor of the collection, those who do not want to contribute will have to object in advance.

Tax lawyers say that the institution of a charge to all workers to finance unions could cause legal uncertainty if it is not modulated.

If the new understanding of the contribution prevails, the standard will be to have a discount on the salary of all workers, unionized or not.

Here is what is known about what the tax might look like and its consequences:

value of contributions – the so-called assistance contribution will be defined in union assemblies and tends to be equivalent to 1 day of work per year for each worker;

– the so-called assistance contribution will be defined in union assemblies and tends to be equivalent to 1 day of work per year for each worker; who will pay – the workers, obligatorily. The companies will deduct from the salary and pass it on to the unions;

– the workers, obligatorily. The companies will deduct from the salary and pass it on to the unions; potential amount to be raised – before the reform, revenue reached R$ 3 billion for unions;

– before the reform, revenue reached R$ 3 billion for unions; wealthy trade unionism and more demonstrations and protests – just as the end of the union tax drastically reduced the financial power of the unions, now the welfare contribution (whose name is a euphemism because it will be a compulsory fee) goes in the opposite direction. The centrals will once again have resources to mobilize people, hire sound trucks and hold demonstrations in places such as Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, and Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília.

GOVERNMENT ARTICULATIONS

The political moment in Brazil, for specialists, may indicate the context of the opinion of the STF. The President’s Government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) wants to strengthen unions and this would be a way to achieve that goal.

The Minister of Labor and Employment, Luiz Marinho, denied that the return of the tax is being discussed in the government. He defended that the debate involves, in fact, a “reorganization” of the structure of the unions in the country and the way in which they are articulated in order to be able to finance their activities.

According to the minister, the government awaits conversations between the classes to determine the ceiling that will limit the maximum contribution to unions. A new meeting should be held on September 5th.

Marinho said on Wednesday (23.Aug) that, if the proposal is approved, the so-called union tax will not be mandatory, as long as this is previously agreed between workers and employers in an assembly.

On Monday (21.Aug), the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), signaled that the new union tax will not be approved in the Chamber. at dinner of PowerIdeasdivision of events Power360said that the proposal should not pass in Casa Baixa because it is an amendment to the 2017 labor reform.