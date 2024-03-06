Court is 1 vote away from decriminalizing personal possession of marijuana; trial has been suspended since August 2023

The STF (Supreme Federal Court) resumes this Wednesday (6th March 2024) the analysis of the action on the possession of drugs for personal use. The trial will resume with the vote of Minister André Mendonça, who halted the discussion in August 2023 with a request for review (more time for analysis).

The Court is 1 vote away from decriminalizing marijuana possession. There are 5 votes in favor and 1 against. Here is the score so far:

ministers in favor of decriminalization: Gilmar Mendes (rapporteur), Edson Fachin, Roberto Barroso, Alexandre de Moraes and Rosa Weber;

against: Cristiano Zanin.

The action judged by the Court questions article 28 of the Drug Law (Law 11,343/2006), which deals with transportation and storage for personal use. The penalties provided for are mild: warning about the effects, community service and educational measure of attending a program or course on drug use.

In addition to the decriminalization of personal possession, the Court will discuss the requirements to differentiate personal use from drug trafficking. Currently, the Drug Law determines that the definition is at the discretion of the judge.

The trial began in 2015, but was halted following a request from then minister Teori Zavascki. He died in a plane crash in 2017. Upon taking over the place left by Teori, minister Alexandre de Moraes inherited the case and released it for a vote in November 2018. Now, the trial is being reported by Gilmar Mendes.

TENSION WITH CONGRESS

The analysis of the topic was one of the key points in the crisis created between the Legislative and Judiciary powers. At the moment, a PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) is being processed in the Federal Senate, which proposes to criminalize all drugs, regardless of quantity.

The proposal, however, should not be processed without the Court finalizing its judgment on the matter, as shown in the Power360. The reason was the statement by the president of the STF, minister Roberto Barroso, about the trial not meaning the decriminalization of drugs in the country.

“There is no decriminalization of anything. It was Congress who decriminalized personal drug possession many years ago. What the Supreme Court will decide is what quantity should be considered to be treated as possession or treated as trafficking”, stated the minister during a legal event in São Paulo.

O Power360 found that the Senate leadership saw Barroso's speech as positive and assesses that there is no need to follow the PEC. However, he wants to wait for the end of the trial and read the decision in full and then close the question on the matter.

According to lawyer Fábio Ferraz dos Passos, the judgment should not weaken the PEC and there will be the possibility of Congress preventing the regulation of the quantity to differentiate trafficking from personal use.

“Unfortunately, it is a political clash that needs to be very well articulated so that all the time and efforts of this trial are not thrown down the drain”, declared.

Lawyer Pierpaollo Botini assesses that Congress's proposal could create a “contradiction” constitutional and cause a situation “unsustainable” for the justice system.

“I do not think that a proposed constitutional amendment that determines the criminalization of the use of drugs for personal consumption makes sense within a constitutional logic of respect for dignity and pluralism. There will be a contradiction within the Constitution itself. In my opinion, unsustainable for the legal system”, Botini said.

Both experts argue that the Legislature is the most appropriate way to define the issue. However, according to Fábio Ferras, the inertia of regulation caused the Judiciary to decide on the cases.

“What happens is that the legislature leaves a gap and, therefore, the judiciary ends up making decisions that can have repercussions, as is the case with several other topics, including this topic”, states.