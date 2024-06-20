Agenda will be resumed after Dias Toffoli requests more time for analysis; The topic returns to the plenary at a time of tension with Congress

O STF (Federal Supreme Court) returns to judge, this Thursday (June 20, 2024) the decriminalization of drug possession for personal use. The topic returns to the plenary after a request for a review (more time for analysis) from Minister Dias Toffoli, in March.

The action began to be judged in 2015 and analyzes the constitutionality of article 28 of the Drug Law (11,343 of 2006), which deals with transportation and storage for personal use. The established penalties are mild: 1) warning about the effects, two) community services and 3) educational measure of attendance at a program or course on drug use.

The trial resumes at a time of tension between the Supreme Court and Congress. In contrast to the Court, the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) of the Chamber of Deputies approved last Wednesday (June 12) the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) 45 of 2023, which criminalizes the possession and possession of all drugs, in any quantity. The text received 47 votes in favor and 17 against.

The text still needs to go through a special commission, but it is a response to the ongoing trial.

The current score is 5 votes to 3 to decriminalize personal possession of marijuana, therefore, the Court is 1 vote away from decriminalizing marijuana possession. Here is how the ministers have voted so far:

ministers in favor of decriminalization (5): Gilmar Mendes (rapporteur), Edson Fachin, Roberto Barroso, Alexandre de Moraes and Rosa Weber;

ministers against (3): Cristiano Zanin, André Mendonça and Nunes Marques.

The votes of Luiz Fux, Cármen Lúcia and Dias Tofolli are missing. Flávio Dino will not vote in the trial because his predecessor, Rosa Weber, already voted before retiring in 2023.

In addition to the decriminalization of personal possession, the Court discusses the requirements to differentiate personal use from drug trafficking. Currently, the Drug Law determines that the definition is at the discretion of the judge. There is a majority for the definition to be made by the STF.

Here are the criteria defined by each minister:

60 grams or 6 female plants: Alexandre de Moraes, Rosa Weber, Gilmar Mendes (rapporteur) and Roberto Barroso;

25 grams or 6 female plants: Cristiano Zanin and Nunes Marques;

definition must come from Congress: Edson Fachin and André Mendonça.