The Federal Supreme Court (STF) resumes today (14) the trial of Aécio Lúcio Costa Pereira, the first defendant for the coup acts of January 8. The session is scheduled to start at 9:30 am.

Yesterday (13), on the first day of the trial, minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the case, voted to sentence Aécio to 17 years in prison in a closed regime for five crimes. Nunes Marques then acquitted the accused of three crimes and convicted him of two others.

With the votes, the judgment is tied at 1 to 1 in the most important part of the discussion, which is the recognition of the protesters’ actions in attacking democracy and trying to overthrow the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Aécio Lúcio Costa Pereira, resident of Diadema (SP), was arrested by the Legislative Police in the Senate plenary. He even published a video on social media during the invasion of the House and remains in prison.

According to the complaint presented by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), the accused and the others investigated for acting as executors of the acts participated in the depredation of the National Congress, the Palácio do Planalto and the headquarters of the STF, breaking windows, doors glass, artwork, safety equipment, and using a flammable substance to set carpets on fire.

For Alexandre de Moraes, Aécio should be convicted of the crimes of armed criminal association, violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law, attempted coup d’état, qualified damage through violence and serious threat and deterioration of listed heritage.

“Clearly demonstrated that there is no Sunday in the park, no walk. Criminal acts, offensive to democracy, to the democratic rule of law, by a mob of coup plotters who intended a military intervention to overthrow a democratically elected government in 2022,” he stated in the vote delivered.

Then, when opening the divergence, Minister Nunes Marques recognized that the accused only committed the crimes of qualified damage and deterioration of listed property. In the minister’s opinion, there was no attempt to attack democracy and carry out a coup d’état.

“The regrettable demonstrations that took place on January 8, despite the seriousness of the vandalism, did not have the scope to consist of an attempt to abolish the democratic rule of law”, he argued.

The votes of ministers Cristiano Zanin, André Mendonça, Edson Fachin, Luís Roberto Barroso, Luiz Fux, Dias Toffoli, Cármen Lúcia, Gilmar Mendes and the president, Rosa Weber, are missing.

During the first day of the trial, Aécio Pereira’s defense said that the STF’s judgment of the case is “political”. According to the defense, the defendant does not have privileged jurisdiction and should be tried by the first instance. Furthermore, the lawyer refuted the accusation of the accused’s participation in the execution of the acts.