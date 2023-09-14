Ministers Alexandre de Moraes and Nunes Marques have already presented their votes on the 1st accused, Aécio Lúcio Costa Pereira

The STF (Supreme Federal Court) will resume this Thursday morning (September 14, 2023) the 1st trial of those involved in the acts of January 8th. The Court analyzes the case of the defendant Aécio Lúcio Costa Pereira, in a session scheduled to start at 9:30 am.

The President of the Court, Minister Rosa Weber, scheduled two extra sessions to analyze 4 criminal actions dedicated to the case. Judgments are held in person in the plenary. Here are the first defendants tried:

Aécio Lúcio Costa Pereira, 51 years old (SP);

Matheus Lima de Carvalho Lázaro, 24 years old (PR);

Moacir José dos Santos, 52 years old (PR);

Thiago de Assis Mathar, 43 years old (SP).

On Wednesday (September 13), on the 1st day of the trial, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the case, voted to sentence Aécio to 17 years in prison. For him, the defendant committed crimes of armed criminal association, violent abolition of the State, attempted coup, qualified damage through violence and serious threat and deterioration of listed property. Here’s the complete of the vote (10 MB).

Then, Nunes Marques disagreed and voted to sentence Aécio Lúcio Costa to 2 years and 6 months in prison in an initial open regime. According to the minister, the complaint presented by PGR (Attorney General’s Office) did not offer “enough elements” to sustain the crimes.

The defendant’s defense stated that the complaint is “generic” and narrates the existence of “typical facts” which do not detail who would have acted in this or that way. During Wednesday’s trial, lawyer Sebastião Coelho stated that the trial is political and that Aécio was not caught with weapons during his arrest in the act.

The votes of ministers Cristiano Zanin, André Mendonça, Edson Fachin, Luís Roberto Barroso, Luiz Fux, Dias Toffoli, Cármen Lúcia, Gilmar Mendes and the president, Rosa Weber, are missing. After the rapporteur and the reviewer, the ministers vote on the seniority criterion.