Former senator is accused of money laundering, passive corruption and criminal organization; The court has already formed a majority for the conviction

O stf (Federal Supreme Court) resumes this Wednesday (May 24, 2023) the trial of the criminal action against the former senator Fernando Collor de Mello (PTB-AL) in progress at the Court. He is accused of money laundering, passive corruption and being part of a criminal organization.

On Thursday (18.May.2023), the Court formed a majority for the conviction of Collor for the crimes of money laundering and passive corruption. The score is 6-1.

So far, only Minister Nunes Marques has disagreed with the case’s rapporteur, Minister Edson Fachin, and has defended the acquittal of the defendants. The minister indicated that there was not enough evidence for the conviction and stated that the accusation was based on a plea bargain, which should not be considered.

There is no majority, however, to condemn the defendants for criminal organization, since in his vote Minister André Mendonça differed from Fachin’s vote regarding the crime. Mendonça considered that it would be more appropriate to frame it as a criminal association.

Justices Alexandre de Moraes, Roberto Barroso, Luiz Fux and Cármen Lúcia also followed the rapporteur’s vote for the conviction of the defendants. Gilmar Mendes, Dias Toffoli and Rosa Weber, President of the Court, must vote this 4th (May 24).

After the vote, ministers must define the dosimetry of the penalty. The rapporteur proposed a penalty of 33 years, 10 months and 10 days in prison, in addition to paying a 270-day fine to the defendant. The basis of the daily fine was established at 5 minimum wages in force at the time of the crimes, March 2014 (R$ 724).

UNDERSTAND

The action against the former senator has been in the Supreme Court since 2018. In 2017, the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) filed the complaint. The process has already left the Supreme Court’s agenda twice. The case was taken to the Court as it was close to the statute of limitations.

According to the complaint, Collor was part of a criminal organization installed at BR Distribuidora, from 2010 to 2014. He was accused of receiving around R$ 30 million in bribes for business involving the company, at the time a subsidiary of Petrobras in fuel sales.

On Wednesday (May 10), the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) had manifested itself on the podium through the Deputy Attorney General, Lindora Araújo, in favor of the conviction. The defense of the former senator alleges the lack of evidence in the complaints filed by the MPF (Federal Public Ministry).

“My full conviction is that this is effectively a criminal action that deserves the most absolute groundlessness, because there was no probative effort on the part of the MP, and there could not have been, because the facts pointed out did not occur as indicated in the complaint”declared Collor’s lawyer, Marcelo Bessa, in the gallery.

In an attempt to delay the conclusion of the case, the former senator’s defense had asked, last week, to send the case to the 1st Instance, but the request was denied by Fachin. The lawyers claimed that, as Collor’s mandate ended in January, he would have lost the privileged forum.

Until the new legislature took office, in February, Collor was a senator. In 2023, he ran for governor of Alagoas, but ended up as the 3rd most voted, with 223,585 votes. In his defense, he pleads not guilty and asks for acquittal.