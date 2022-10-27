O Federal Court of Justice (STF) resumed its judgment on the Amazon Fund this Wednesday (26th). The purpose of this fund is to obtain donations for non-reimbursable investments in actions to prevent, monitor and combat deforestation, and to promote the conservation and sustainable use of the Legal Amazon.

Minister Rosa Weber, rapporteur and president of the STF, finished reading her vote and spoke out in favor of reactivating the Amazon Fund. She proposed that the Union adopt, within 60 days, the necessary administrative measures for the reactivation of the Fund and not make new stoppages.

“The limits of this demand do not involve concrete analysis on the evaluation of projects and their criteria, on necessary improvements or ways to use resources destined for the fund and relationships with donors. This is all not up to us. It is restricted to the public environmental financial policy and its restructuring in terms of the Union’s competence acts”, said the minister.

For the rapporteur, there is no doubt about the competence of the Executive Branch to change public policies under its responsibility. “However, the deconstitution of a successful financial policy in the fight against environmental degradation, without presenting any equivalent alternative, violates the constitutional principle that prohibits the regression of fundamental rights”, she added.

Minister André Mendonça followed the rapporteur in part and understood that there is no omission in the case, but unconstitutionality in some articles. Nunes Marques voted to reject the action.

For Minister André Mendonça, the decrees that changed the format of the fund are unconstitutional. In his view, there was an inversion of good administrative governance, as the changes removed the fund’s ability to raise funds and finance new projects.

Nunes Marques, on the other hand, considers that the government did not eliminate the Amazon Fund. “It just exercised a legitimate political option to improve its model, to increase transparency and achieve more satisfactory results.” According to him, the government has adopted policies to combat deforestation and fires, and it is not up to the Judiciary to impose a political option on the Executive.

All opposition parties that participated in the action, which was filed in June 2020, including PT, PSB and PSOL, as well as entities linked to environmental protection, ask the STF to recognize the alleged failure of the federal government to implement measures to unlock fund resources.

After the manifestations of the three ministers, the session was suspended and will resume this Thursday (27).