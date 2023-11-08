Analysis continues with the vote of Minister Nunes Marques, responsible for the review request; government tries to postpone the trial

The STF (Supreme Federal Court) resumes this Wednesday (8.Nov.2023) the judgment that deals with the application of the TR (Referential Rate) in the correction of the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Length of Service).

The case had been on hold since April after a request for a review from Minister Nunes Marques, who will be the next to vote on the action. At the time, he stated that he received data from the Government and Caixa Econômica Federal to demonstrate that there are no calculations that deal with the deficit that the decision would have if it impacted previous years.

The judge also mentioned that an additional amount of R$1.5 billion to R$5.4 billion would be needed for 2023, based on the changes defined in the judgment.

The Solidariedade party, which presented the action in 2014, argues that the TR has not kept up with inflation since 1999, causing harm to workers with losses in purchasing power. It suggests that another inflationary index be adopted, such as the INPC (National Consumer Price Index). To date, the process has been discussed 4 other times.

The trial would resume on October 18, still in Barroso’s first month as president of the STF, but after a meeting with members of the government, the minister decided to postpone the analysis for another 20 days.

The action is the 3rd on the STF’s judgment list. Before that, the Court must finalize the judgment that defines whether there are prerequisites for filing for divorce. In addition to the analysis, there will be oral arguments in the action that determines whether there is an omission by the National Congress in the legislation on paternity leave.

RAPPORTEUR’S VOTE

The rapporteur of the action, minister Roberto Barroso, voted for the minimum annual remuneration of FGTS deposits to correspond to that of the Savings Account. He also defined that the effects of the Court’s decision begin to take effect after the trial. Here’s the complete (PDF – 324 kB) of the vote.

“FGTS deposits are entitled to a minimum annual remuneration at least equal to the income from the savings account. Minimum remuneration must be understood as the rate of return, the applicable interest plus the distributed cores, that is, the total remuneration cannot be less than the savings”, said Barroso.

“If we assume – and no one disagrees with this – that the guarantee fund belongs to the worker, to each one individually, because the account is individualized, what the Union does by enacting the Legislation and Caixa as manager is managing third-party resources. And, therefore, whoever is managing third-party resources has minimum duties, I think, of reasonableness, including those arising from administrative morality, so that there is no undue exploitation“, declared the minister.

Barroso cited precedents from the STF itself to justify his vote. He mentions that the Court already declared, in 2002, “that there is no constitutional subjective right to monetary correction”and considers that this is not the only way to deal with inflation.

With this, the Union would be exempt from needing to correct any losses to workers in previous years, when inflation was higher than the inflationary index adopted to correct the FGTS – which is currently accounted for by TR + 3%. Barroso defines, in his vote, that these past losses be discussed by the Legislature. Only minister André Mendonça has voted so far, following the rapporteur.

GOVERNMENT IS MAIN INTERESTED

The government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) tried to delay the Supreme Court on more than one occasion. On October 16, the President of the Court, Minister Roberto Barroso, decided postpone the trial after meeting with 4 state ministers.

The meeting took place with ministers Fernando Haddad (Finance), Jader Filho (Cities), Jorge Messias (General Attorney’s Office) and Luiz Marinho (Labor and Employment). The then president of Caixa, Rita Serrano, also attended the meeting.

In a note published on the STF website, the justification was that the government would present “new calculations” that would be taken to the Court ministers in search of a solution.

According to a document presented on August 28 by the AGU (Advocacia Geral da União) to the Court, the estimated impact on the Budget is R$8.6 billion over 4 years, if the rapporteur’s understanding prevails.

On the eve of the trial, the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) tried to postpone the analysis even further. The topic is considered expensive for the Union, which assesses a billion-dollar impact if the rapporteur’s understanding prevails.

Messias was in the offices of the STF ministers in an attempt to postpone the trial. On the 3rd (November 7), the AGU met with ministers Edson Fachin, Luiz Fux, Alexandre de Moraes and Roberto Barroso, president of the STF and rapporteur of the action. On the 2nd (Nov 6), he met with Cristiano Zanin.

The government’s objective at the moment is to postpone the analysis to try to gain time in preparing a proposal in an attempt to reach an agreement with the Court. On the 6th (3.nov), Messiah was with the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to talk about the trial.