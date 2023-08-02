The issue has been paralyzed for almost 8 years and is one of the priorities of the President of the Court, Rosa Weber, before retiring

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) is due to resume this Wednesday (2.Aug.2023) the judgment that deals with the decriminalization of drug possession for personal consumption. The subject began to be analyzed in 2015, but the trial was suspended due to a request for a review by the Minister of the Court, Alexandre de Moraes.

One of the priorities of the President of the Supreme Court, Minister Rosa Weber, before retiring on October 2, is to complete the analysis of the case. The trial returned to the agenda this year, but was postponed.

The case deals with the possession and possession of drugs for personal consumption, a low-level criminal offense set forth in Article 28 of the Drug Law (Law 11.343/2006). The foreseen penalties are: warning about the effects of drugs, community services and educational measure of attending a program or course on drug use.