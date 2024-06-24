The scoreboard is 5 votes in favor of the decriminalization of drug possession, 3 against and 1 new understanding

O STF (Supreme Federal Court) will resume on Tuesday (25 March 2024) the trial that decides on the decriminalization of drug possession for personal use. The analysis was interrupted on Thursday (June 20), after Minister Dias Toffoli’s vote.

In his vote, Toffoli understood that the current law, which criminalizes drug possession, must be followed, but said there are no sanctions that punish the user. Therefore, the educational measures established.

To date, there are 5 votes in favor, 3 against It is 1 new understanding. Two ministers will still vote. Here is the score:

ministers in favor of the decriminalization of marijuana: Gilmar Mendes (rapporteur), Edson Fachin, Luís Roberto Barroso, Alexandre de Moraes and Rosa Weber;

Gilmar Mendes (rapporteur), Edson Fachin, Luís Roberto Barroso, Alexandre de Moraes and Rosa Weber; ministers against the decriminalization of marijuana: Cristiano Zanin, André Mendonça and Nunes Marques;

Cristiano Zanin, André Mendonça and Nunes Marques; minister who understands that the law on drug possession does not have a criminal effect, but rather an administrative one: Toffoli Days.

The action judged by the Court questions article 28 of the Drug Law (11,343 of 2006), which deals with transport and storage for personal use. The penalties provided for are mild: warning about the effects, community service and educational measure of attending a program or course on drug use.

The ministers will not deal with drug trafficking, which carries a sentence of 5 to 15 years in prison and will remain illegal.

The debate in the STF is based on an appeal presented in 2011 by the Public Defender’s Office. The agency questions a decision by the São Paulo Court, which sentenced a man caught in the act with 3 grams of marijuana.

The issue went to the Supreme Court in 2015, but was paralyzed due to a request for a review by then minister Teori Zavascki, who died in a plane crash in 2017. Upon taking over the place left by Teori, Moraes inherited the case and released it for a vote in November 2018. Now, the trial is being reported by Gilmar Mendes.

In addition to the decriminalization of possession, the Court is discussing the requirements to differentiate personal use from drug trafficking. Currently, the Drug Law determines that the definition is at the discretion of the judge.

Here is what each minister defends:

60 grams or 6 female plants: Alexandre de Moraes, Rosa Weber, Gilmar Mendes and Luís Roberto Barroso;

or 6 female plants: Alexandre de Moraes, Rosa Weber, Gilmar Mendes and Luís Roberto Barroso; 25 grams or 6 female plants: Cristiano Zanin and Nunes Marques;

or 6 female plants: Cristiano Zanin and Nunes Marques; definition must come from Congress: Edson Fachin and André Mendonça.

According to data from the CNJ (National Council of Justice), there are at least 6,300 cases on the subject awaiting decision in lower courts. The understanding reached by the Supreme Court will serve as a basis for similar judgments.

For the President of the Court, Minister Roberto Barroso, the aim of establishing a criterion is to avoid discrimination between rich and poor and, more specifically, between whites and blacks.

Read more:

TENSION WITH CONGRESS

André Mendonça, who voted against decriminalization, stated that the STF is “bypassing the legislator” while continuing to have a favorable majority.

The analysis of the topic was one of the key points in the crisis created between the Legislature and the Judiciary. The topic under trial is in line with the PEC on Drugs (45 of 2023) approved by the Senate and the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Committee) of the Chamber of Deputies.

The PEC inserts into article 5 of the Constitution the determination that possession or possession of any quantity of drugs or narcotics is a crime.

The text received 47 votes in favor and 17 against. It still needs to go through a special commission, but it is a response to the ongoing judgment at the Supreme Court.

The STF’s understanding when judging the issue is based on Congress’s failure to differentiate between possession and trafficking.

The senators included an excerpt in the text to differentiate users from drug dealers. However, there are no clear criteria for how the differentiation would be made, which is the target of criticism from congressmen opposed to the proposal.