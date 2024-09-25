The Court must also analyze an appeal by Google regarding the breach of confidentiality and the decision that determined the return of Ednaldo Rodrigues to the presidency of the CBF

THE STF (Federal Supreme Court) resumes this Wednesday (September 25, 2024) the trial that analyzes whether a patient can request treatment paid for by the State that meets his/her religion. There is 1 vote missing to form a majority recognizing that the SUS (Unified Health System) must present an alternative that observes the patient’s religious belief.

The Court is analyzing two appeals that deal with cases of Jehovah’s Witnesses who requested treatment to perform surgery without blood transfusions. In the religion, the practice is prohibited.

In the Thursday session (19.set), ministers Flávio Dino, Cristiano Zanin and André Mendonça followed the understandings of the rapporteurs, Roberto Barroso (president of the Court) and Gilmar Mendes, in favor of the right to refuse treatment because of religion and to request an alternative procedure in the SUS.

Alexandre de Moraes, Dias Toffoli, Carmen Lucia, Kassio Nunes Marques, Luiz Fux and Edson Fachin have not yet voted.

This Wednesday (September 25), a thesis that will serve as a basis for similar cases in court should also be defined. In the last session, the ministers disagreed on the definition.

Breach of Confidentiality

The STF must also analyze an appeal from the Googlealleging violation of constitutional and legal rights, against the decision of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice). The Court upheld the breach of confidentiality of a group of people who researched the councilwoman’s agenda Marielle Franco (Psol-RJ) days before his assassination, in March 2018.

The ministers must establish a thesis on the breach of confidentiality of telematic data of an unidentified group of people to serve as jurisprudence in other trials.

Ednaldo at CBF

According to the trial agenda, the ministers must also analyze, in plenary, the provisional decision of Gilmar Mendes that determined the return from Ednaldo Rodrigues to the presidency of CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation).

The leader had been removed from office on December 7 by decision of the TJ-RJ (Court of Justice of the State of Rio de Janeiro) which considered the signing of the TAC (Conduct Adjustment Term) with the MP (Public Ministry) to be illegal, which enabled his formal election in March 2022 for a 4-year term.