Score was 10 to 1; only Minister Nunes Marques voted against the reintegration of civil society into the National Environment Fund

THE STF (Federal Supreme Court) this Thursday (April 28, 2022) overturned a section of a decree of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) that excludes members of civil society from the deliberative council of the FNMA (National Environmental Fund). The score was 10 to 1. Nunes Marques was defeated.

The Court also annulled parts of 2 more decrees. One of them removed governors from the Legal Amazon National Council, and the other extinguished the Organizing Committee of the Amazon Fund.

The judgment is part of the so-called “green agenda”, a set of 7 environmental actions that were guided and began to be analyzed in sequence by the Supreme on March 30.

Before Bolsonaro’s decree, the FNMA’s deliberative council had the following composition:

Ministry of the Environment: 3 representatives;

Ministry of Planning, Budget and Management: 1 representative;

Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Resources: 1 representative;

Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation: 1 representative;

National Water Agency: 1 representative;

Brazilian Association of Environmental Entities: 1 representative;

National Association of Municipalities and the Environment: 1 representative;

Brazilian Forum of NGOs and Social Movements for the Environment and Development: 1 representative;

Brazilian Society for the Progress of Science: 1 representative;

national civil society organization: 1 representative appointed by the National Environment Council;

environmental non-governmental organizations: 5 representatives.

With the government changes, the composition now has only representatives from the Ministry of the Environment, Civil House, Ministry of Economy, Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources and Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation.

Rapporteur’s vote

The lawsuit questioning the composition of the FNMA was filed by the Sustainability Network. According to the party, the presidential decree violates the principles of direct popular participation, the prohibition of institutional setbacks and the rights to equality and protection of the environment.

Minister Cármen Lúcia’s vote won. For her, to exclude civil society from participating in decision-making on environmental public policies violates the Constitution.

“I believe that the elimination of civil society from the entities that make up the National Environment Fund shows a centralization that would be undemocratic, which delegitimizes state actions, in violation of the principles of popular participation”he said.

Also according to her, the decree unbalances the composition of the National Environment Fund by removing representatives from society and retaining representatives from the government and state entities.

“The popular participation of civil society in all instances has always been encouraged by the Constitution, legislation and international documents”continued.

On this point, the minister was followed by ministers André Mendonça, Ricardo Lewandowski, Alexandre de Moraes, Edson Fachin, Roberto Barroso, Dias Toffoli, Rosa Weber, Gilmar Mendes and Luiz Fux.

There was divergence regarding the other 2 decrees, which removes governors from the National Council for the Legal Amazon and which extinguishes the Organizing Committee of the Amazon Fund. The requests against these two measures were made by the Network after the action involving the FNMA was filed. That is, there were additional requests.

Mendonça differed, stating that the requests should not be accepted and that there are other actions questioning Bolsonaro’s decrees. He was followed at that point by Rosa Weber and Gilmar Mendes.

The trial began on April 7. The Court formed a majority against the decrees on Wednesday (27.abr), but Fux, president of the Supreme Court, lacked the vote. Following the rapporteur in this 5th edition, he said that withdrawing civil society from the FNMA violates the principle of popular participation.

“The president can nominate people. What he cannot fail to do is appoint members of civil society.”said the minister about the exclusions in the deliberative council.

Divergence

Nunes Marques completely disagreed with the rapporteur. For him, there is no obligation in law or in the Constitution regarding civil participation in the Amazon Fund. The magistrate was not accompanied by anyone.

“As a political option, it was understood, at a certain historical moment, that this participation of civil society would be useful. At another point, it was decided that this council would be better off without her.”he said.

“Preventing the exclusion of civil society from a council is a subtle way of delegitimizing future governments elected by popular vote. It can have the opposite effect, limiting the participation of civil society. If you can’t undo it, then better not do it at all.”continued.