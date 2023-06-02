Session will be on June 21; The case deals with possession and possession for personal consumption

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) rescheduled for June 21 the judgment on the decriminalization of possession of drugs for personal consumption. The process that deals with the issue was on the agenda for this Thursday (June 1, 2023), but was not analyzed due to the judgment of other actions.

Decriminalization began to be discussed in 2015, but the trial was suspended due to a request for a review by Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

The case deals with the possession and possession of drugs for personal consumption, a low-level criminal offense set out in Article 28 of the Drug Law (Law 11.343/2006).

The foreseen penalties are mild: warning about the effects of drugs, community services and educational measure of attending the program or course on drug use.

The appeal on the subject has recognized general repercussions, and should serve as a parameter for the entire Brazilian Judiciary.

