05/25/2023 – 23:18

The President of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Minister Rosa Weber, scheduled for June 1st the resumption of the judgment that deals with the decriminalization of drug possession for personal consumption.

The case would be analyzed this week, but it was postponed due to the trial of former senator Fernando Collor.

The issue began to be analyzed in 2015, but was stopped by a request for a view.

The case deals with the possession and possession of drugs for personal consumption, a low-level criminal offense set out in article 28 of the Drug Law (Law 11.343/2006). The foreseen penalties are mild: warning about the effects of drugs, community services and educational measure of attending a program or course on drug use.

So far, three ministers – Luís Roberto Barroso, Edson Fachin and Gilmar Mendes – have voted, all in favor of some type of decriminalization of drug possession.

