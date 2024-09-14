The request was forwarded by Minister André Mendonça after the PF questioned in which instance the former minister should be tried

Minister André Mendonça, from STF (Supreme Federal Court), requested a statement from the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) on the Court’s jurisdiction to analyze the alleged cases of harassment committed by former Minister of Human Rights and Citizenship Silvio Almeida.

The process is confidential and there is no deadline for the minister’s decision.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) fired Almeida on September 6, 2024, after the allegations were reported.

On Thursday (12.Sep), the PF (Federal Police) sent a preliminary report of the investigation into the case to the STF. Mendonça was chosen as the rapporteur.

As the accusations concern the period in which the former minister still had privileged jurisdiction, the corporation is asking the STF to define whether the issue will be analyzed by the Court or by lower courts.

SEXUAL HARASSMENT

Silvio Almeida was accused of having committed sexual harassment against several people, including his colleague from Esplanada, the head of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco. The reports were made in a note from the organization Me Too Brazil.

Secom (Secretariat of Communication of the Presidency of the Republic) stated, in a note, that the accusations of sexual harassment against Silvio Almeida would be treated with “rigor and speed”.

The quote from Anielle appears in several media outlets (among them, Metropolises, S.Paulo Newspaper and The Globe). The Me Too Brazil statement did not mention the minister’s name.

According to Me Too Brazil, the demand was sent by the column of journalist Guilherme Amado, from Metropolisesto confirm the accusations, and the disclosure of the case took place with the consent of the victims, since the information is kept confidential.

In a note sent to Poder360 (read below), the entity stated that the women were assisted through the organization’s service channels and received psychological and legal support.

According to the report published by Metropolisesthe alleged harassment included touching Anielle’s legs, inappropriate kisses when greeting her and expressions of sexual content.

The portal also states that the matter has already reached the CGU (General Comptroller of the Union), the ministry responsible for dealing with cases of moral and sexual harassment within the federal public service.

The report published by the portal also stated that the matter is known to several ministers, government advisors and friends of Anielle Franco.

Silvio Almeida released a video on Thursday night (September 5) to defend himself against accusations of sexual harassment. In the recording, he stated that there was a group wanting to “delete and diminish” its existence and says that he asked the Ministry of Justice, the PGR and the CGU to investigate the case.

Watch:

With information from Brazil Agency.