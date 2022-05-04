The Second Panel of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) today (3) opened six lawsuits against Senator Jorge Kajuru (Podemos-GO) for crimes of defamation and slander.

The case involves postings on Kajuru’s social media against Senator Vanderlan Cardoso (PSD-GO) and former federal deputy Alexandre Baldy. The facts took place in 2019.

+ PGR asks the Supreme to investigate Kajuru’s attacks on Gilmar

In publications, Kajuru called Vanderlan Cardoso “idiot” and “useless” and accused him of using the mandate to “do business”. In Baldy’s case, the senator said he was a “crook” and accused him of “being part of a gang.”

In 2019, the request to open criminal complaints against Jorge Kajuru was filed by Minister Celso de Mello, who retired the following year. At the time, the minister understood that the statements were protected by parliamentary immunity, a constitutional rule that prevents the punishment of deputies and senators for their words and opinions.

Afterwards, the defenses of Cardoso and Baldy appealed, and the case began to be analyzed by the collegiate, but a request for a review by minister Gilmar Mendes suspended the trial.

When resuming the analysis of the issue this afternoon, Mendes voted for the opening of a case against Kajuru and understood that the statements extrapolated parliamentary immunity.

“As these are extreme cases of repeated offenses of a personal nature, demeaning criticism and mere judgment, which constitute, at least in this initial phase, serious offenses to honor, extrapolating any debate on matters of public interest, I understand that there is no nexus between this public cursing, this clear intention to repeatedly offend and the term of senator”, he argued.

The understanding was followed by ministers Ricardo Lewandowski and Edson Fachin.

Minister André Mendonça understood that the statements are supported by parliamentary immunity. Mendonça said that he is not endorsing the senator’s conduct, but applying the jurisprudence of the STF.

“I recognize parliamentary immunity, even though I recognize the exaggerations and that conduct like this deserves to be evaluated within the scope of the Ethics Council, however, I deny the grievances, maintaining the rejection of criminal complaints”, he said.

Defense

In a note to Brazil Agency, through his advice, Senator Jorge Kajuru declared that he will appeal the decision, which he considered unfair and contrary to the Court’s understanding of parliamentary immunity. See the full note:

“The Second Panel of the Federal Supreme Court on today’s date (05.03.2022), in a 3×2 vote, decided to accept six criminal complaints against me. Appeal against court decision! Obviously, I will appeal, as I understand that it is absolutely unfair, contrary to the consolidated jurisprudence of the Federal Supreme Court itself, based on the consistent decision of former Minister Celso de Melo, on the opinion of the Attorney General of the Republic and on the vote of Minister André Mendonça. The decisions that accepted the criminal complaints against me, led by the vote of Minister Gilmar Mendes, reveal the stability of institutions, legal certainty and signal the flexibilization of guarantees that, because they are treated like this, should never be relaxed. It was not the content of the criminal complaints that were on trial in the Supreme Court. They were a simple background for what really moved the feelings of some members of that fractional organ. In my view, the request I made to open the Lava Toga Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry and the requests for the impeachment of members of that Court were judged. Today’s trial was an opportunity for retaliation and revenge for my actions and public manifestations. This sentiment is well illustrated by Justice Ricardo Lewandowski’s vote “If I’m not afraid of the Supreme Court Justice, I’ll be afraid of a bandit (referring to the plaintiff Alexandre Baldy)”. I do not share those who defend the closing of the Federal Supreme Court or threats to the Minister of the Court, but placing me as a defendant in criminal proceedings will not erase my history, it will not shake my convictions, nor change my opinions and posture, in short, what took the people of Goiás to deposit in me the vote of confidence to represent my State in the Upper Chamber of the National Congress. The acceptance of the criminal complaint, I repeat, modifying a historic position of the STF so far, is a clumsy way of trying to revoke my mandate and of violating the vote of more than one and a half million people from Goiás who elected me, in my own way, to represent them. Even being sued, I will not change my combative way and my uncompromising position of defending morality, honesty and the lack of patience and tolerance with those who use the positions and functions they occupy for their own benefit. When I entered politics, I had the dream of helping to build a better, fairer, more humane, more solidary Brazil. After today’s trial, I don’t know how the proceedings will end. They can even take away my mandate, but what I can’t do is lose the dream”.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat