President of the Supreme cites January 8 as “day of infamy” and claims that institutions came out stronger after the episode

the president of stf (Federal Supreme Court), Rosa Weber, said this Tuesday (1st.Aug.2023), in an opening speech for the 2nd half of the year, that the Court will follow “firm, vigilant and resilient” in defense of democracy.

She mentioned the 8th of January again, this time as the day of infamy, reaffirming that the institutions emerged stronger from the episode. On that date, far-right protesters invaded and destroyed the headquarters of the STF, the National Congress and the Planalto Palace.

“Institutions outweigh the individuals who compose them. They matter. Brazilian democratic institutions were strengthened on January 8th, the day of infamy”he stated.

The minister also stated that January 8 should serve as a wake-up call for the institutions of the Three Powers.

“Let us never forget, so that it does not happen again and so that it serves as a warning that democracy, which remains unfinished, is cultivated and watered daily with dialogue, the heated debate of ideas, the defense of divergent ideas, but always with mutual respect, so that it, democracy, continues unshakable”he declared.

In the speech, she cited initiatives carried out by her during the July recess, the month in which she visited prison units and courts of law in 5 capitals.

The minister also highlighted activities in the Amazon, in which she promoted the release of a version of the Constitution in the nheengatuconsidered the general language of the Amazon, having ancient Tupi as its origin.

Watch Weber’s full speech (15 min):

With information from Brazil Agency