Court had formed a majority in June, but trial was interrupted due to request for review

The STF (Supreme Federal Court) unanimously decided to maintain the release of payroll loans for beneficiaries of social programs. The vote held in the virtual plenary concluded at 11:59 pm on Monday (September 11, 2023).

The action to block the release of personal loans for beneficiaries of the BPC (Continuous Payment Benefit) and Bolsa Família (formerly Auxílio Brasil) was opened in August last year by the PDT.

The party stated that payroll deductions can lead to over-indebtedness among vulnerable people, who end up compromising the value of the benefit before they even receive payment.

The changes questioned are foreseen in the Law 14,431/2022sanctioned by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The rule allowed payroll deductions to reach 45% of benefits.

In his vote, STF minister Nunes Marques, rapporteur of the case, assessed that “the new limits on the consignable margin are not incompatible with constitutional precepts”. Here’s the full vote (PDF – 112 kB).

“The author, when dealing with the damage to the financial reorganization of loan borrowers, seems to start from the assumption that individuals or families do not obtain any advantage from taking out credit, when, in fact, they acquire immediate liquidity to pay off debts, spend on unavoidable expenses or investing in a plan that is always postponed”, added the rapporteur.

On June 30, the Court had already formed a majority to maintain the consignment to beneficiaries of social programs, but the trial was halted after a request for review made by Minister Alexandre de Moraes. The analysis resumed on September 1st.