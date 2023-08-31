Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/30/2023 – 23:32

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) released, this Wednesday (30), the book and documentary “Unshakable Democracy” about the coup acts of January 8. The releases show unpublished images of the security teams to fight the invaders that destroyed the court’s headquarters and testimonies of the ministers about the attacks.

The ministers reported their impressions upon learning of the attacks and the measures taken to ensure the punishment of those involved. Public servants who worked in the security of the facilities tell how they acted when they realized that the building was being invaded. Outsourced workers also told how the work was done to clean up the wreckage found the day after the attacks.

A preview of the documentary was shown that night to the ministers of the Court. The film will be shown on September 3, at 10 pm, on TV Justiça.

The seat of the Supreme Court is listed by the National Historical and Artistic Heritage (Iphan) and contains works of art produced by the artist Alfredo Ceschiatti and panels by Athos Bulcão.

During the attacks, the windows on the facade of the headquarters were broken and spray-painted. The plenary was completely destroyed and chairs, benches, works of art, electronic security and fire systems were vandalized by criminals.

Most of the plenary reform was completed on February 1, when ministers opened the first trial session after the depredation.

According to a survey carried out by the Attorney General’s Office (AGU), the depredation of the STF caused a loss of approximately R$ 11 million.