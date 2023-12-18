Minas Gerais Law increased the salary of the governor, deputy and secretaries; Zema says the adjustment values ​​public employees

The STF (Supreme Federal Court) formed a majority this Monday (Dec 18, 2023) to reject an action that questions the state law that establishes a 298% increase in the salary of the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeo Zema (New), and the secretaries of State.

So far, ministers Alexandre de Moraes, Dias Toffoli, Luiz Edson Fachin, Luís Roberto Barroso and Cármen Lúcia have followed the rapporteur, Cristiano Zanin.

ADI (Direct Action of Unconstitutionality) 7475 was opened on December 8, moved by Conacate (Confederation of Typical State Careers), which challenged the legality of the increase because it was published without a financial and budgetary impact study.

“There will be a percentage increase of 398.52% in relation to the subsidy from the previous law, generating an increase in expenses of R$407,491.37 in the governor's subsidy alone”argued the confederation.

In October, STF minister Cristiano Zanin asked for clarification on the state law No. 24,314 of 2023, approved in April. According to Conacate, the new law changed a 2007 rule to increase the salary of the governor of Minas from R$10,500 to R$37,500.

The rule also establishes that Zema's salary will increase to R$41,800 by 2025. In the case of State secretaries, salaries will increase from R$10,000 to R$34,700 by 2025.

After Zanin's request, the action was forwarded to the AGU (General Attorney's Office), which classified the increase in salaries for the 1st level of the Minas Gerais government as unconstitutional.

In his opinion, Attorney General Jorge Messias agreed with Conacate on the merits that every bill that creates mandatory expenses for public authorities must be accompanied by a financial and budgetary impact study. For the AGU, the proposal did not meet the requirement. Here's the complete of the document (PDF – 380 kB).