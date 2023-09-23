Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/23/2023 – 14:37

Unanimously, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) rejected this Friday, the 22nd, six actions that question the maintenance of the political rights of former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) after impeachment.

The former president lost her mandate in 2016, but the impeachment process was divided, which allowed senators to vote autonomously on the removal from office, for a crime of responsibility, and the suspension of political rights. The result was that the PT member had to leave the Planalto Palace, but maintained the prerogative of contesting elections and assuming positions in public administration.

Dilma was a candidate for the Senate in 2018, but was not elected, and is now president of the Novo Banco do Desenvolvimento.

Minister Rosa Weber, president of the STF, is the rapporteur of the processes and voted to reject all actions. She argued that impeachment is a political process and that the court should not interfere with the Senate’s decision.

“It is important to keep in mind the results of the votes to recognize the discrepancy in the number of votes cast in the first and second votes, as well as the diversity of the questions put to the vote, not to allow them to be confused or taken for the same purpose. The constitutional quorum was reached for the loss of the position, while this did not occur with regard to disqualification, ruling out the reasonableness of the intended replacement, through the courts, of the merit carried out within the scope of the Federal Senate itself”, he argued.

Rosa was accompanied by all the ministers. Only André Mendonça presented specific disagreements. He defended the rejection of the actions, but for procedural reasons, and did not go into the merits of the case.

The ministers analyzed in the virtual plenary the actions that were presented to the court at the time of the impeachment process. In total, there were six writs of mandamus filed by the PSL, PSDB and Rede Sustentabilidade, by senator Magno Malta (PL-ES), by deputy José Medeiros (PL-MT) and by former senator Álvaro Dias (Podemos-PR) to annul the decision that maintained Dilma’s political rights and prohibited separate votes in impeachment proceedings.

The Constitution establishes that the president of the STF leads the trial process of the President of the Republic for a crime of responsibility. At the time, Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, now retired from the Federal Supreme Court, took over the role. It was he who authorized, at the request of the PT bench, the vote in two stages.