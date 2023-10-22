Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/22/2023 – 16:03

A disagreement between the ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) had the effect of something that the defenses of those accused of January 8 had not achieved until then: a reduction in the sentences of the convicted defendants.

In the first six, the STF followed the same pattern: the vote of the rapporteur of the cases, Alexandre de Moraes, was followed in full by the majority of the Court’s ministers. Therefore, the dosimetry arbitrated by the minister prevailed, with sentences of 12, 14 and 17 years in prison.

In the third wave of trials, which included six more cases this week, the dynamics changed. The ministers finished voting on Tuesday, the 17th. Until midnight, the Court’s virtual plenary session was open for them to cast their votes and the Court formed a majority for the convictions.

However, there was no consensus on the sentences arbitrated by Moraes and the magistrate’s decision was modified for the first time, with a reduction of six months for each convict.

Gilmar Mendes, Cármen Lúcia, Luiz Fux and Dias Toffoli accompanied the rapporteur. Cristiano Zanin and Edson Fachin proposed a sentence of 11 years. Luís Roberto Barroso voted for the acquittal of those accused in the crime of Violent Abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law (article 359-L of the Penal Code) – following Moraes on the other charges and points of the trial.

André Mendonça and Nunes Marques were responsible for the most pronounced dissent: the two voted for convictions with much milder sentences, which reached 9 months. According to Brazilian legislation, such a sentence would have to be carried out in an open regime.

In this scenario, despite all ministers being in favor of sentencing the defendants, only 4 endorsed the penalties assigned by Moraes. Therefore, the rapporteur’s dosimetry did not have the support of the majority of the Court.

Penalties were reduced to meet an ‘average vote’

Although on Wednesday, the 18th, the votes were already consolidated, on the night of Friday, the 20th, the Court decided to reduce the convictions to the level of an “average vote”, proposed by Zanin. Therefore, the 17 and 14 year sentences were reduced by six months.

Cláudio Augusto Felippe, Jaqueline Freitas Gimenez, Marcelo Lopes do Carmo, Reginaldo Carlos Begiato Garcia and Edineia Paes da Silva dos Santos were sentenced to 16 years and 6 months. Jorge Ferreira, 13 and a half years ago. All are in pre-trial detention and will remain incarcerated to begin serving these sentences.

They were convicted of the five crimes identified by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR): violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law, coup d’état, qualified damage, deterioration of listed property and armed criminal association.

Despite relatively high convictions, defendants have not received the maximum penalties for each offense. These five crimes, combined, could lead to up to 29 years in prison.

Lawyers for the protesters made defenses that were more pamphleteer than technical

The first and second trial blocks convicted six people for the anti-democratic demonstrations on January 8th.

The cases began to be judged in the physical plenary of the Court and were marked by oral arguments that were more pamphleteering than technical. Traditionally, the objective of oral arguments is to make one of the judges at least doubtful or feel the need to review their vote and request a review of the case, interrupting the trial. The vote can also be changed on the fly, but it is not as common.

Sebastião Coelho, who defended the first convict, Aécio Lúcio Costa Pereira, said that STF ministers “are the most hated people in Brazil”. The appeal did not move the magistrates, who sentenced his client to the highest sentence awarded to date: 17 years.

Another lawyer, Hery Waldir Kattwinkel Junior, went viral after being reprimanded by minister Alexandre de Moraes for confusing, during the oral argument, the work “The Prince”, by Machiavelli, with the children’s story “The Little Prince”, by Antoine de Moraes. Saint-Exupery. Kattwinkel was also reprimanded for reproducing false information about Minister Luís Roberto Barroso and for offending magistrates. Thiago de Assis Mathar, defended by his lawyer, received a 14-year sentence, the sentence proposed by the rapporteur.

Second batch went to the virtual plenary

After this first block, the trials moved to the virtual plenary. Lawyers can still give oral arguments, but they must send them via video to the Court system.

The second wave of trials concluded on October 2nd and sentenced João Lucas Vale Giffoni, Moacir José dos Santos and Davis Baek to sentences of 14, 17 and 12 years, respectively.