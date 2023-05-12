Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), decided this Thursday (May 11, 2023) to reduce the quarantine period for people entering isolated or recently contacted indigenous territories to 7 days. Here’s the full of the decision (134 KB).

The decision, which applies to the Ethno-environmental Protection Bases of Coari/Korubo, Suruwahá, Korubo 2, Xinane and Omerê, was motivated by a request from the federal government. The objective is to reduce the period in order to speed up the arrival of health care in the regions. According to the action, the measure does not put indigenous peoples at risk due to the reduction in the contagion of covid in the country.

In a demonstration requested by Minister Barroso, the Indigenous Health GT (Thematic Group) of Abrasco (Brazilian Association of Collective Health) and Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation) were in favor of the change, provided that certain conditions are met, such as who entered the territory and active search for suspected cases.

In 2020, Barroso determined the adoption of a series of measures to curb contagion and deaths from covid in the indigenous population. Among the determined measures is the installation of sanitary barriers to protect isolated indigenous people –who by choice have no contact with the outside world– and also those who have recently come into contact with society.

