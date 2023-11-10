“Military crimes, even committed by civilians, must be judged by the Military Court”, says minister Alexandre de Moraes

O STF (Supreme Federal Court) decided this Friday (10.Nov.2023) that the Military Justice can judge civilians in times of peace. The case began to be analyzed in 2018 and was concluded with a tie-breaking vote from Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

By 6 votes to 5, the understanding was reached in the virtual trial of a businessman who was prosecuted by military justice for having offered a bribe to an Army officer to obtain authorization to sell armored glass.

Before reaching the Supreme Court, the STM (Superior Military Court) denied the transfer of the case to the common Court and confirmed the competence to judge specific cases of crimes committed by civilians against the Armed Forces.

When breaking the tie, Moraes argued that the Military Justice is responsible for judging crimes as determined by law. “In the same way that military crimes must be judged by the common justice system when not defined by law as military crimes, military crimes, even committed by civilians, must be judged by the military justice system when defined as such by law and because they affect the dignity of the institution of Armed forces”stated the minister.

GLO

Another discussion that is pending before the Supreme Court concerns the competence of the Military Justice to judge military personnel for crimes committed during GLO (Law and Order Guarantee) operations. There is no forecast for the resumption of the trial.

The trial is motivated by an action filed in 2013 by PGR (Attorney General’s Office) to challenge an excerpt from Complementary Law 97 of 1999. The law expanded the jurisdiction of the Military Justice to judge crimes that are not directly linked to the typical functions of the Armed Forces, such as GLO operations, combating crime and to guarantee the security of elections.

With information from Brazil Agency