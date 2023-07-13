Private companies will have to negotiate with workers in the sector for up to 60 days starting this Wednesday (12.Jul); if there is no agreement, the amount of R$ 4,750 of the national floor is worth

A minutes of judgment of ADI 7222 (Direct Action of Unconstitutionality 7222), which deals with the payment of the national nursing floor to the public and private sectors, was published in the Electronic Justice Journal this Wednesday (12.Jul.2023). For companies and CLT holders, there is a period of 60 days for negotiation, provides for the minutes. The period has started counting. Here’s the full (103 KB).

With the electronic document, the determination given in judgment of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) of the payment of the category, as well as nursing assistants, health agents and midwives, becomes valid.

“The national wage floor for nurses hired under the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT) regime, approved by Decree-Law No. )”, provides for federal law 14,434/2022, cited in the minutes and on which the STF analysis took place. The norm was discussed, approved and sanctioned last year.

UNTIL SEPTEMBER 2023

The Court, in judgment finalized earlier this month, concluded the understanding that the private initiative will have to negotiate, via the union, the payment of the minimum wage to CLT workers. Consensus will have to be reached by September 12, 2023. Minister Roberto Barroso was the rapporteur.

“The deferral of the effects of the law in relation to the private sector is intended to guarantee time for the adoption of the necessary actions and agreements so that the precautionary measure granted in these records fully fulfills its purpose, to avoid a crisis in the health sector, with undesired repercussions on the maintenance of jobs and the quality of health care for the entire population”, states an excerpt from the minutes.

