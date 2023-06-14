Information obtained by hackers was released by “The Intercept” in a series of reports known as “Vaza Jato”

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) decided, on Tuesday (June 13, 2023), that messages from members of the Lava Jato operation obtained by hackers and published in a series of reports on the website The Intercept, called “Vaza Jato”, cannot be destroyed. Among the authorities who had conversations made public are the senator and former judge Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) and the impeached federal deputy and former attorney Deltan Dallagnol (We can-PR).

Voting started on June 2 in the virtual plenary and followed a 2019 preliminary decision by Minister Luiz Fux.

Unanimously, the Court confirmed the understanding that the destruction of evidence can frustrate the effectiveness of the action of Justice, contrary to constitutional precepts, such as the rule of law and legal certainty.

The action was opened by the PDT, after Moro, then Minister of Justice in the former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL), signaled that the evidence obtained by the PF (Federal Police) would be discarded.

According to the PF (Federal Police) operation Spoofing, more than 1,000 cell phones may have been invaded by hackers.

