Senator Esperidião Amin (PP-SC) said he admires the dialogue between the government leader in the Senate and the opposition

The rapporteur of the PEC that limits the powers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) in the Senate, Amin Esperidião (PP-SC), praised the senator Jacques Wagner (PT-BA) for voting in favor of the proposal on Wednesday (Nov 22). Government leader in the Upper House, the former governor of Bahia was the only one from the PT to vote for approval of the text. “I would like to have a leader like that, able to talk outside the playpen”said Amin in an interview with Estadão.