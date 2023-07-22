Court carried out the judgment based on a lawsuit filed by the Workers’ Party; decree was published in 2021, during the Bolsonaro government

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) overturned excerpts from a 2021 decree that regulated the law that deals with the production, research and registration of pesticides in Brazil. Among the rules considered unconstitutional are those that made the quality control of pesticides and the use of discarded food more flexible.

The decision, by majority, was taken in the judgment of the ADPF (Argument of Non-compliance with Fundamental Precept) 910filed by PT (Workers’ Party), in the virtual session that ended on June 30. Provisions of the decree were declared unconstitutional 4,074 of 2002which regulates the Pesticides Law (7,802 of 1989), in the wording given by the decree 10,833 of 2021.

ceilings

One of the invalidated provisions attributed solely to the Ministry of Health setting the maximum limit for pesticide residues and the product application safety period. Previously, this competence also belonged to the Map (Ministries of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply) and Ministry of the Environment. For the rapporteur, minister Cármen Lúcia, the revocation of the shared attribution characterizes “clear socio-environmental setback”.

Quality control

Norms were also declared unconstitutional that required pesticide registration holders to only “save” the reports on relevant impurities from a toxicological and environmental point of view in these products, leaving it to the public authorities to monitor and inspect their quality. In the 2002 decree, quality control was the responsibility of the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministries of Health and Environment. According to the rapporteur, the change weakened the power of the state police.

use of food

Another device declared unconstitutional linked the destruction or destruction of vegetables and foods in which pesticide residues are identified above the levels allowed for the “unacceptable dietary risk”. With the decision, the wording of 2002 of the decree, which determines the destruction of food with pesticide residues, is back in effect “above permissible levels”. According to Minister Cármen Lúcia, the amendment allowed the use of food that would be discarded due to non-compliance with applicable health standards, putting the population at risk.

multiple ingredients

The decision also determined that a product with multiple active ingredients can only be considered equivalent for registration if all of them have already been registered. Full publicity should also be given to applications and concessions for registration of pesticides, with no requirement to register for consultation.

Finally, the plenary decided that the criteria referring to procedures, studies and sufficient evidence for the classification of pesticides as carcinogenic, causing hormonal disorders, harmful to the reproductive system or more dangerous to the human species must be those accepted by recognized national or international technical-scientific institutions.

Ministers Nunes Marques and André Mendonça were the only ones who dismissed the request.

With information from STF News Portal.