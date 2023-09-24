Roberto Barroso responds to a request from an entity that reports irregularities in aid to indigenous people

The minister of STF (Supreme Federal Court) Roberto Barroso determined on Thursday (September 21, 2023) that the federal government must be accountable for initiatives to protect the Yanomami. The decision responds to the request of the Apib (Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil), which accuses the government of irregularities in helping indigenous people.

According to the organization, the non-compliances were as follows:

suppression of mining alerts in the region;

opening of airspace after 6 days of closure;

delays in offering humanitarian aid and delivering food baskets;

difficulty in logistical support;

refusal to provide security to healthcare teams, compromising support;

lack of responses to requests considered urgent issued by the Funai (National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples).

Barroso’s decision determines that all information mentioned by Apib must be reported and clarified. The text talks about “special attention to the allegation of non-delivery of food baskets intended for the humanitarian agenda”. Here’s the complete of the text (PDF – 152 kB).

The government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has placed the Yanomami agenda as one of its environmental and social priorities since the beginning of the new mandate. The president traveled to Roraima, where the indigenous land is located, in January and promised humanitarian aid. The Planalto team released images of the mass trip.

Lula’s ministers say that the situation has worsened due to alleged negligence on the part of the Lula government. Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The Yanomami indigenous people suffer from a lack of health care and face cases of severe malnutrition and malaria. Furthermore, there is contamination of indigenous people with mercury used for illegal mining. There is also damage to the environment from the substance.

The Ministry of Health declared a state of emergency in the area on January 21. On the same day, Lula created an emergency committee to deal with the issue.