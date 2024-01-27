Topics such as decriminalization of drug possession and abortion were left out of the first agenda; work resumes on February 1st

O STF (Supreme Federal Court) resumes work on February 1, 2024 with judgments in physical and virtual plenary sessions, prioritizing agendas focused on labor and environmental issues.

The Court's ministers went into recess on December 20, 2023. The procedural deadlines are suspended until January 31.

The main theme of the 1st session of the year will be the analysis of the INSS about the “whole life” review. In the virtual plenary, the judgment had 4 votes to 3 due to the modulation of effects (process to determine the period of time in which the decision will come into effect). The discussion was suspended by Alexandre de Moraes, who asked for emphasis, clearing the score and taking the topic to be analyzed in the physical plenary.

The president of the STF, Minister Roberto Barroso, responsible for organizing the trials, publishes the Court's agenda monthly.

The cases that will be analyzed in February –most of them– deal with actions related to the labor issue, such as the process which questions the employment relationship between a delivery person and the platform Rappi and the analysis that will define whether public or joint-stock companies will be able to dismiss employees admitted to public competitions for just cause.

On February 21, the session will focus on environmental topics. The ministers analyze 3 actions that indicate alleged omission by the federal government in combating deforestation in the Pantanal and Amazon biomes.

Actions dealing with the decriminalization of drug possession and abortion are also available for judgment. Barroso declared that he will not stop judging the released actions, but he stopped discussing the 2 topics at the beginning of the Judiciary year. However, the president of the STF publicly stated that he will not guide the action that deals with abortion as he considers that the issue “not ripe”.

The beginning of the year of the Judiciary will also be marked by the inauguration of the minister Flavio Dinoappointed by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for the vacancy of Rosa Weber, who retired in September. It was nominated on November 27, 2023 and approved by the Senate on December 13.

Dino assumes the position on February 22 and, with that, the Court will have its full composition, with 11 ministers. The first trial of the new magistrate will be the action that deals with the validity of evidence obtained through strip searches of visitors in penitentiaries.

Dino will be responsible for a collection of 343 cases at the Court. Among them, the action that deals with the decriminalization of abortion and the investigation against the Minister of Communications, Juscelino Filho. The former judge will be able to decide in only 172 actions.