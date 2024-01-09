The STF (Supreme Federal Court) opened the exhibition to the public this Tuesday (9.Jan.2024) “After January 8: Reconstruction, memory and democracy”with images of the destruction of the building and the work to recover furniture and objects.

The exhibition will be open to the public from 1pm to 5pm, on the ground floor of the Supreme Court's headquarters building.

When officially inaugurating the exhibition at an event on Monday (January 8, 2024), the president of the STF, Luís Roberto Barroso, highlighted the importance of “keep the memory alive” of January 8, when the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasília, were invaded and vandalized.

See images from the exhibition:

At the STF, cleaning, recovery and restoration work began shortly after the attacks. The operation aimed to make the building viable before the opening of the Judiciary year, on February 1, 2023.

The exhibition includes the “memory points”, which expose damaged parts and fragments from the attacks in places with the greatest movement of people. One of the most symbolic of these points is the damaged bust of Ruy Barbosa, patron of Brazilian law, which is located near the entrance to the plenary.

“The objective is for the events experienced to be part of the institutional memory of the Supreme Court, so that the episode is never forgotten or repeated”said the court in a note.

According to official estimates, the damage caused to the collection and the building cost approximately R$12 million to the public coffers. In total, 951 items were stolen, broken or completely destroyed. Only with the reconstruction of the plenary was it necessary to spend R$3.4 million, including replacing carpets and glass.

Among the restored pieces are symbolic items from the collection, such as the Coat of Arms of the Republic, the bronze sculpture “Justice”, by Alfredo Ceschiatti and the painting “The Bandeirantes of Yesterday and Today”, by artist Massanori Uragami.

106 historical items considered invaluable were lost, such as sculptures and furniture that could not be restored and cannot be replaced.

With information from Brazil Agency.