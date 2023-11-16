Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 16/11/2023 – 21:49

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) formed a majority to maintain the payment of lifetime pensions to former governors and their dependents.

The majority of ministers voted to reject a lawsuit filed by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) calling for the benefit to be overturned in Acre, Amazonas, Minas Gerais, Pará, Paraíba, Rio Grande do Sul, Rondônia, Santa Catarina and Sergipe.

The STF has already decided, in a trial concluded in September 2020, that the pension for governors is an unconstitutional “privilege” because it creates an unjustified burden on public coffers and violates the republican principles of morality, impersonality and equality.

Although they have overturned laws in several states that guaranteed the benefit, the ministers have now decided that pensions already granted cannot be reviewed, that is, from now on, governors will no longer be entitled to payment, but those who already receive the pension must continue receiving the subsidy.

The majority followed the vote of Minister Gilmar Mendes, dean of the court, who argued that pensions for former governors were authorized when the laws were still considered valid.

“The principle of legal certainty must guide the application of the declaration of unconstitutionality to specific cases, guiding the examination of the validity of singular acts that, despite being based on a norm later declared unconstitutional, deserve special protection in light of the legitimate confidence of citizens in presumably state acts legitimate,” he explained.

He was accompanied by Dias Toffoli, Edson Fachin, Alexandre de Moraes, Cristiano Zanin and Nunes Marques.

“It is necessary to preserve the stability of legal situations that were created under the cloak of apparent legitimacy, generating in individuals the fair expectation that they are in compliance with the law – and, consequently, that they are able to generate the respective legal effects – the acts carried out by the State”, wrote Toffoli.

Minister Cármen Lúcia, rapporteur of the process, was defeated when she argued that governors cannot “receive payment from the people for work they no longer provide”.

“The constitutional principles of impersonality and morality prohibit the granting of privileges and favoritism due to the personal condition of the beneficiary. Ensuring the receipt of monthly funds for former governors, their widows and/or minor children constitutes a privileged and unjustified condition”, criticized the minister. She was accompanied by Luiz Fux.

The trial is underway in the virtual plenary session of the STF. In this modality, votes are recorded on an online platform, without ministers debating the process in a face-to-face meeting or via videoconference.