The process began in 2021 and is on the agenda for Wednesday (August 14); plane crash in Vinhedo (SP) accelerated the trial

The STF (Supreme Federal Court) included in the trial agenda for Wednesday (August 14, 2024) an action on rules for investigating air accidents and the confidentiality of these investigations.

Opened by the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) in 2017, the direct action of unconstitutionality questions sections of the Brazilian Aeronautics Code, in the part that deals with Sipaer (Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention System) procedures and the sharing of information with other bodies and with the Justice system.

The case was included on the agenda as the first item to be judged, following the repercussions of the crash, on Friday (9 August), of a Voepass plane with 62 people on board, in Vinhedo (SP). There were no survivors.

Black box

In the process, the PGR questions the precedence given to Sipaer in accessing and storing items of interest to the investigation, including the black boxes and their recordings.

Another section of the law contested by the PGR states that the analyses and conclusions of Sipaer cannot be used as evidence in judicial or administrative proceedings and will be provided to third parties only by means of a court order. In short, the Public Prosecutor’s Office wants to have greater access to this data.

The trial of the ADI (Direct Action of Unconstitutionality) began in 2021, in the virtual plenary, but ended up being suspended due to a request for review made by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court. Since then, the case has been on and off the plenary agenda several times, without ever being called to trial.

