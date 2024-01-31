Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/31/2024 – 12:14

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino said this Wednesday, 31, that the Federal Supreme Court (STF) should “help in the construction of a more efficient penitentiary policy”. This Wednesday morning, he presented a summary of the results of his management at the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

“It is a false idea that we have a doctrinal position that is timid (in public security). What we defend is the proportional use of force, the moderate use of force, in which more serious crimes receive an equally more serious criminal response, and lighter crimes are responded to by criminal alternatives”, said the minister.

According to the data presented, the government increased investment in public security by 13% in relation to 2022. Dino also highlighted the 27% increase in amounts transferred to states and municipalities and the lowest number of violent crimes since 2010. “I have I am sure that with the management of Minister Lewandowski and his team, this number will drop even further”, he stated.

The minister also reported that the Federal Police (PF) seized the equivalent of R$897 million in anti-corruption operations in 2023. According to Dino, there were 227 operations related to corruption, 147 arrests and 2091 search and seizure warrants.

He rejected the report released this Tuesday, 30th, about the worsening of Brazil's position in the corruption perception index. “The PF continues firmly, every day, fighting corruption. What has changed is that we have put an end to the spectacularization of the fight against corruption,” said Dino.

Dino leaves the portfolio this Thursday, the 1st, when retired minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Ricardo Lewandowski takes over as head of Justice. Dino resumes his seat in the Senate until the 22nd, when he takes office as minister of the STF.

The press conference held this morning at Planalto is also attended by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the Minister of Defense, José Múcio, and Lewandowski.