The Federal Supreme Court (STF) is expected to finalize on Monday night (18) the judgment of appeals from various entities on the validity of the payment of the national minimum salary for nursing professionals. The case analysis takes place virtually and will end at 11:59 pm.

The impasse in the vote is in the payment of CLT professionals, who work in private hospitals. In previous decisions, the majority of ministers spoke out to validate payment in accordance with the law for professionals who are public servants of the Union, local authorities and federal public foundations.

So far, by 6 votes to 3, the vote given by Minister Dias Toffoli prevails. For the minister, the implementation of the minimum wage for CLT professionals should be regionalized through collective negotiation, with the negotiated prevailing over the legislated. If negotiations progress, there will be a collective bargaining agreement.

According to Toffoli's vote, nurses' remuneration may be reduced in the case of those who work less than eight hours a day or 44 hours a week.

The new minimum wage for nurses hired under the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT) regime is R$4,750, as defined by Law No. 14,434. Nursing technicians receive at least 70% of this amount (R$3,325) and nursing assistants and midwives, 50% (R$2,375). By law, the minimum applies to workers in the public and private sectors.

In 2022, payment of the minimum wage had been suspended by the STF due to the lack of resources to guarantee the payment of professionals in the public network, but was released after the federal government opened special credit for the transfer of R$7.3 billion for states and municipalities to pay the floor.