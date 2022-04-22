The pardon granted by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) may not guarantee the parliamentarian the right to run in elections again. This assessment began to gain strength among the ministers of the Supreme Court (STF) shortly after the presidential order. The members say that Bolsonaro’s decree that pardons the sentence imposed on the deputy allied with the government can be questioned in court. Congressmen have already stated to the Estadão that prepare actions to contest the presidential decree in the STF and in the Federal Chamber.

In the conviction approved by 10 of the 11 ministers in the session of Wednesday, 20, the STF defined that the deputy must be imprisoned for 8 years and 9 months and must still lose the mandate and be prevented from being a candidate. Bolsonaro’s decree pardons the sentence imposed on Silveira, freeing him from jail. But the validity of the pardon and its scope are still unclear to Supreme Court ministers.

According to the Estadão, part of the members of the Court considers the bolsonarista deputy ineligible since the conviction. Sources in the Court told the newspaper that the ministers expect challenges from parties and entities to the presidential decree, which would open the door for some determinations to be reviewed. Opposition parties such as Rede and Psol have already declared that they will appeal to the STF.

One of the points that could fall into a possible judgment in the Supreme Court is the third paragraph of the decree signed by Bolsonaro. In it, the president extends the pardon to fines and other penalties that restrict rights, such as ineligibility. Although the pardon is an exclusive prerogative of the president, the device is restricted to extinguishing, reducing or replacing the sentence in the penal area.

Some of the ministers believe that ineligibility remains precisely because it is not a matter of a criminal nature. During the speech in which he announced the pardon, Bolsonaro said that the “decree will be fulfilled”.

as showed the Estadão, the deputy’s immediate ineligibility is not a consensus among the ministers, but it would have gained strength with Bolsonaro’s challenge to a court decision. Minister Edson Fachin, for example, has already declared that he considers that the loss of political rights only takes effect after the final decision, when resources are exhausted. Another three ministers judge Silveira out of the electoral race. The impasse between the magistrates would be resolved possibly next week, but the presidential pardon would have anticipated the discussions.

