Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/14/2024 – 16:16

The minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), André Mendonça, requested a statement from the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) on the Court’s competence to analyze the allegations of sexual harassment against the former Minister of Human Rights and Citizenship, Silvio Almeida.

Last week, Lula fired Almeida“considering the nature of the accusations” and considering “the minister’s continued presence in office unsustainable”.

Related news:

Last Thursday (12), the Federal Police (PF) sent to the STF a preliminary report of the investigation opened to investigate the case. André Mendonça was chosen as the rapporteur and, this Friday (13), forwarded the case to the PGR for a statement.

Since the charges relate to the period in which the former minister had special jurisdiction, the Federal Police is asking the Supreme Court to determine whether the matter should be analyzed by the Court or by lower courts. The case is under judicial secrecy, as is customary in cases involving allegations of sexual violence, and there is no deadline for Minister André Mendonça to make a decision.

The allegations against Silvio Almeida were made public by the news portal Metropolises on Thursday (5) and confirmed by the organization Me Toowhich works to protect women who are victims of violence. Without revealing names or other details, the organization states that it has assisted women who claim to have been sexually harassed by the then minister.

Importunity

Among Almeida’s victims was the Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco. The minister, who has been identified as the target of sexual harassment, has not yet spoken publicly about the case, but she did release a statement on social media asking for her privacy to be respected and stating that it is unacceptable to downplay or minimize episodes of violence and sexual abuse.

On Tuesday (10), the PF heard one of the women. The testimony is kept confidential. The Public Ethics Committee of the Presidency of the Republic has also opened preliminary proceedings to investigate the case.

Responsible for investigating labor irregularities, the Public Ministry of Labor (MPT) also instituted a civil inquiry to investigate the recent allegations. According to the agency, the Regional Labor Prosecutor’s Office in the Federal District and Tocantins (PRT-10) received an anonymous complaint against Silvio Almeida after the case reported by Metropolises. Based on the anonymous complaint and the news, a labor prosecutor decided to open an investigation ex officio, that is, regardless of whether it was initiated by an interested party. The measure, in itself, means that the prosecutor concluded that it was necessary for the MPT to investigate the facts.

Defense

Lawyer, university professor and considered by many to be a reference in the debate on race relations and racism in the national structure, Silvio Almeida denies the accusations. In a first note released on Thursday night (5), the still minister referred to the accusations as “lies” and “absurd inferences”, claiming that they lacked materiality, that is, objective evidence of the existence of a crime.

On Friday (6), the former minister’s defense informed that it had taken action in Federal Court to obtain explanations from the organization. Me Too. For Silvio Almeida’s place in the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship, President Lula appointed Minas Gerais state deputy Macaé Evaristo.